Orlando City vs CF Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

Orlando City and CF Montreal will face off for the third time this year, this time in both sides' Leagues Cup opener on Friday at Inter & Co Stadium.

The Lions played out 1-1 draw against New York City FC in their final domestic encounter heading into this tournament, while Montreal were beaten 1-0 by arch-rivals Toronto.

Orlando City vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Orlando City and CF Montreal will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Friday, July 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Orlando City vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Orlando are missing Mason Stajduhar, who will not be back this season due to a serious injury, while Michael Halliday is dealing with a sore knee.

Duncan McGuire is away on international duty, currently representing the United States national team at the Olympics in Paris.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Lodeiro, Ojeda, Torres; Enrique

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

CF Montreal team news

Logan Ketterer will sit out for Montreal this weekend with a sore ankle, Lassi Lappalainen has a groin injury and Mason Toye was sold to the Portland Timbers.

Four new faces were in their starting XI against Toronto on Saturday, including Samuel Piette, Raheem Edwards, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and Josef Martinez.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Alvarez, Sosa; Ruan, Choiniere, Piette, Edwards; Vilsaint, Lassiter; Coccaro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Breza, Ketterer, Sirois Defenders: Sosa, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Doody, Edwards Midfielders: Wanyama, Iliadis, Yankov, Duke, Zouhir, Saliba, Lappalainen, Biello Forwards: Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/04/24 CF Montréal 2-2 Orlando City SC MLS 25/02/24 Orlando City SC 0-0 CF Montréal MLS 01/10/23 Orlando City SC 3-0 CF Montréal MLS 07/05/23 CF Montréal 2-0 Orlando City SC MLS 17/10/22 CF Montréal 2-0 Orlando City SC MLS

