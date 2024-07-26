This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Duncan McGuire Orlando City 2024Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
Leagues Cup
Abhinav Sharma

Orlando City vs CF Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Orlando City and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City and CF Montreal will face off for the third time this year, this time in both sides' Leagues Cup opener on Friday at Inter & Co Stadium.

The Lions played out 1-1 draw against New York City FC in their final domestic encounter heading into this tournament, while Montreal were beaten 1-0 by arch-rivals Toronto.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Date:Friday, July 26, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT
Venue:Inter & Co Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Orlando City and CF Montreal will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Friday, July 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Orlando City vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Orlando are missing Mason Stajduhar, who will not be back this season due to a serious injury, while Michael Halliday is dealing with a sore knee.

Duncan McGuire is away on international duty, currently representing the United States national team at the Olympics in Paris.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Lodeiro, Ojeda, Torres; Enrique

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar
Defenders:A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo
Midfielders:I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres
Forwards:G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

CF Montreal team news

Logan Ketterer will sit out for Montreal this weekend with a sore ankle, Lassi Lappalainen has a groin injury and Mason Toye was sold to the Portland Timbers.

Four new faces were in their starting XI against Toronto on Saturday, including Samuel Piette, Raheem Edwards, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and Josef Martinez.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Alvarez, Sosa; Ruan, Choiniere, Piette, Edwards; Vilsaint, Lassiter; Coccaro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Breza, Ketterer, Sirois
Defenders:Sosa, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Doody, Edwards
Midfielders:Wanyama, Iliadis, Yankov, Duke, Zouhir, Saliba, Lappalainen, Biello
Forwards:Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/04/24CF Montréal 2-2 Orlando City SCMLS
25/02/24Orlando City SC 0-0 CF MontréalMLS
01/10/23Orlando City SC 3-0 CF MontréalMLS
07/05/23CF Montréal 2-0 Orlando City SCMLS
17/10/22CF Montréal 2-0 Orlando City SCMLS

Useful links

