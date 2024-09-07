How to watch today's Ole Miss vs Middle Tennessee CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are sent to face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders to begin a thrilling CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT.

The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked 9th in the SEC right now while the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are positioned third in C-USA.

Ole Miss's offense has been very strong so far this season. They are getting 76.0 points each game and 782.0 total yards for each game, with 529.0 of all those yards coming from passing.

Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, has scored 32.0 points for each game and gained 335.0 yards overall, with 210.0 yards coming from passes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Middle Tennessee vs Ole Miss CFB game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss vs Middle Tennessee: Date and kick-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a highly anticipated CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT Venue Vaught Hemingway Stadium Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss vs Middle Tennessee on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Sec Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Ole Miss vs Middle Tennessee team news

Ole Miss team news

This season, Jaxson Dart is a big part of the Rebels' offense. He has thrown for 418 yards, scored five touchdowns, and no interceptions, which is an amazing 81.5% completion rate. Dart has also helped on the ground, where he has run for 27 yards and scored a touchdown in only one game.

Tre Harris became a top target in the first game of the 2024 season, catching 8 passes over 179 yards along with two touchdowns on ten targets.

Additionally, Matt Jones has made a big difference in the Rebels' running game, gaining 68 yards (68.0 yards for each game) while earning two touchdowns, and averaging an amazing 22.7 yards each carry in his only game.

Middle Tennessee team news

Frank Peasant has found success running the ball, scoring two touchdowns, and gaining 49 yards (49.0 yards each game).

Jaiden Credle only appeared in action once. He has gained 35 yards on the ground (35.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has also caught three passes for 19 yards.

Nicolas Vattiato, the quarterback, threw for 210 yards (210.0 for each game) and one touchdown, along with an interception in his one game this season.

