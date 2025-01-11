How to watch Oklahoma vs Texas A&M NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Texas A&M NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 10th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies to start a highly anticipated NCAAW battle on January 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

Oklahoma's offense has been great; they score 90.10 points a game on average, which is a lot more than the Aggies' 68.40 points a game. Oklahoma lets up 63.90 points per game, while Texas A&M lets up 63.00, making both teams strong on defense.

Oklahoma shoots more efficiently than the Aggies, with a 48.50% rate of field goals compared to their 44.60%.

The Sooners are also better at rebounding than Texas A&M. They average 44.60 boards each game, whereas Texas A&M only gets 36.70.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners are scheduled to battle with the Texas A&M Aggies in an exciting NCAAW game on January 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Lloyd Noble Center, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date January 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Lloyd Noble Center Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Raegan Beers averages 17.1 points per game and is shooting an amazing 69.5% from the field. She also grabs 9.3 rebounds every game.

Nevaeh Tot gives out 4.0 assists during 21.6 minutes per game however, she has 1.8 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Aicha Coulibaly averages 12.4 points per game and shoots 50.0% from the floor and 62.0% from her free throw line.

Lauren Ware rules the court with 7.3 rebounds every game, which includes 1.8 offensive boards and 5.5 defensive boards.

Sole Williams provides 2.6 assists each game while having 23.1 minutes and has 2.6 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies head-to-head record

Based on their past games against each other, the next meeting between Oklahoma and Texas A&M could be very close. Oklahoma and Texas A&M's most recent game was on the 9th of January 2025, and it was a close one, 80–78.

This showed that Texas A&M could step up in big situations. Earlier in the series, Oklahoma has dominated, winning three of their last five games, including big wins in 2016 (77–63), 2013 (64-52), as well as 2012 (64-54). The only other time Texas A&M won was in 2012 when they beat Oklahoma 62–53.

Oklahoma might try to set the pace because of their strong offense and better rebounding, but Texas A&M's previous win might give them the trust to take advantage of any defense mistakes.

This game could come down to whether Oklahoma's efficient scoring is better than Texas A&M's defensive toughness and ability to perform under pressure.

Date Results Jan 09, 2025 Texas A&M 80-78 Oklahoma Mar 25, 2016 Oklahoma 77-63 Texas A&M Dec 22, 2013 Oklahoma 64-52 Texas A&M Dec 16, 2012 Oklahoma 64-54 Texas A&M Mar 08, 2012 Texas A&M 62-53 Oklahoma

