How to watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are ready to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners to open a high-voltage NCAAM action on December 14, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Sooners score 81.70 points a game on average, while the Cowboys score 81.40 points a game.

Oklahoma is more efficient than Oklahoma State, as they make more field goals (47.70% vs. 45.10%).

The Sooners get 30.90 rebounds per game, while the Cowboys get 32.10, making them the better team on the boards.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are scheduled to meet the Oklahoma Sooners in an epic NCAAM battle on December 14, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oklahoma Sooners play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news

Abou Ousmane sticks out because he scores 12.3 points each game, makes 55.0% of his field goals, and grabs 5.1 rebounds each game.

Khalil Brantley distributes perfectly with 3.4 assists and 1.6 turnovers per game.

Arturo Dean's 2.3 steals per game show his power to obstruct opponents' offenses.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Jalon Moore scores 18.2 points each game, makes 52.4% of his field goals, and shoots an amazing 84.0% of his shots from the free-throw line.

Sam Godwin gets 6.3 rebounds each game, with 2.4 coming from offense and 3.9 coming from defense.

Jeremiah Fears gets 4.7 assists in 27.7 minutes, but he needs to cut his 3.7 turnovers.

Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners head-to-head record

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have shared their last five games against each other. Oklahoma won the last two games in 2024 by close margins (84–82 and 66–62), while Oklahoma State won all three games in 2023, including a 72–56 blowout. Recent past points to a close game, with Oklahoma seeming to have found a way to win when things get close this year. But it's impossible to ignore the fact that Oklahoma State has dominated past games, especially on defense. The Sooners' recent offensive efficiency and momentum will likely depend on whether they can beat the Cowboys' proven edge in rebounding and ability to set the pace of the game.

Date Results Feb 25, 2024 Oklahoma 84-82 Oklahoma State Feb 11, 2024 Oklahoma 66-62 Oklahoma State Mar 09, 2023 Oklahoma State 57-49 Oklahoma Feb 02, 2023 Oklahoma State 71-61 Oklahoma Jan 19, 2023 Oklahoma State 72-56 Oklahoma

More NBA news and coverage