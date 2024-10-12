How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1, 1 Point, 6th in the Central Division) are set to face the Edmonton Oilers (0-1-0, 0 points, 8th in the Pacific Division) on Saturday, completing the second leg of a back-to-back matchup. This follows their road game on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

The hosts are off to a rocky start this season, sitting at 0-1-0 after suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets in their opening game.

Edmonton found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period and conceded three additional goals in the second, effectively sealing their fate. Despite outshooting Winnipeg 30-20, the Oilers managed only 15 hits and went 0-for-1 on the power play during the contest.

Meanwhile, the visitors hold a record of 0-1-1 after narrowly losing to the Jets 2-1 in overtime in their most recent outing. Chicago led 1-0 after the second period and maintained that advantage for much of the third until they allowed a game-tying goal with just under a minute remaining. They ultimately fell 38 seconds into overtime.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Alberta

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CHSN

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live commentary of Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Edmonton Oilers team news & key players

The Edmonton Oilers came tantalizingly close to winning the Stanley Cup last season, but they stumbled out of the gate in their opening game this year, suffering a blowout loss. After a poor start last season, the Oilers are eager to turn their fortunes around quickly. In their first matchup, they outshot the Winnipeg Jets 30-20, recorded 15 hits, and went 0-for-1 on the power play. Jeff Skinner led the team with four shots on goal, while goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined for a total of 14 saves—Stuart stopping 8 of 13 shots and Pickard halting 6 of 7.

With Connor McDavid and the rest of the Edmonton offense looking to bounce back, Saturday’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks could be the perfect opportunity to ignite their scoring, especially given Chicago's vulnerable defense.

Chicago Blackhawks team news & key players

The Blackhawks began their season with a 5-2 defeat against the Utah Hockey Club, although they performed well in the second and third periods. Despite playing reasonably well across their first two games, Chicago has only managed to secure one point. Last year, offensive struggles were a significant concern, and it appears that this trend may continue.

In their matchup against Utah, the Blackhawks were outshot 35-26, registered 17 hits, and went 0-for-1 on the power play. Connor Bedard leads Chicago in points early this season with two assists from opening night. Nick Foligno and Teuvo Teravainen each found the back of the net for the Blackhawks, while Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic both recorded an assist. Goalie Petr Mrazek sits at 0-1-0 with a goals-against average of 4.09 and a save percentage of .833, having stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced on opening night.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 26/01/24 Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 10/01/24 Chicago Blackhawks 1-2 Edmonton Oilers NHL 13/12/23 Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 29/01/23 Edmonton Oilers 7-3 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 01/12/22 Chicago Blackhawks 4-5 Edmonton Oilers NHL

