How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to meet the Golden State Warriors to open a highly anticipated NBA game on December 03, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Golden State Warriors have lost their last four games before their game against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver is placed seventh in the West and has a 6-7 mark against Western Conference teams. They average 11.6 offensive rebounds for each game, with Nikola Jokic grabbing 4.1 of them.

Golden State, with a 9-5 record, has performed better in conference action. With 116.2 points each game and 45.7% shooting, the Warriors are eighth across the NBA in terms of scoring.

The Nuggets have been strong from the field this season, shooting 48.5 percent, and that is 4.9% better than the 43.6 percent field-goal rate the Warriors usually let teams score. On the other hand, Golden State scores 116.2 points per game, which is just a bit less than Denver's total of 116.4 points each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors in an exciting NBA game on December 03, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date December 03, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points per game, shooting 56.2% from the field including 81.9% from the free-throw line.

Peyton Watson contributes one block per game on defense.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Vlatko Cancar Knee injury Out PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry averages 22.5 points each game including 46.7% field goal and 94.3% free throw shooting.

Kevon Looney averages 7.7 rebounds, which includes 3.6 on the offensive glass.

Draymond Green leads the Warriors' defense with 1.05 blocks per game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, De'Anthony Melton ACL injury Out for season

Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Nuggets have won all five of its most recent games with the Warriors, making it a clear favorite in this series. Three of the games have been settled by six scores or less, showing how close they have been. Denver's offensive efficiency, led by Nikola Jokic, is a key factor. They scored higher points in these games, taking advantage of Golden State's defense flaws. Even though the Warriors were great at scoring, they had a hard time finishing games. They often lost in the last few seconds. The Nuggets may win again if the Warriors cannot tighten up their line or limit Jokic's effect. This is especially true if the Nuggets are skilled at getting boards and running their offense consistently.

Date Results Feb 26, 2024 Nuggets 119-103 Warriors Jan 05, 2024 Nuggets 130-127 Warriors Dec 26, 2023 Nuggets 120-114 Warriors Nov 09, 2023 Nuggets 108-105 Warriors Apr 03, 2023 Nuggets 112-110 Warriors

More NBA news and coverage