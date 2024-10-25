How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the LA Clippers to start a high-voltage NBA clash on October 26, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Clippers average 51 boards per game, while the Nuggets average 57. The Nuggets also have a greater number of assists (29 vs. 27) as well as steals (11 vs. 9).

Even with these skills, the Nuggets only score 87 points per game, while the Clippers score 113 points for each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers will meet in an exciting NBA battle on October 26, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date October 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Denver Nuggets team news

Christian Braun creates a difference on defense with two blocks.

Nikola Jokić has given a triple-double combined with 13 assists, sixteen points, and twelve boards.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for season SG, Peyton Watson Hamstring injury Out

LA Clippers team news

Norman Powell helps the Clippers' defense with a block.

James Harden is in charge with 8 assists, twenty-nine points, and twelve rebounds.

LA Clippers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Mo Bamba Knee injury Day-to-Day SF, Kawhi Leonard Knee injury Out

Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers have had five close games. The Nuggets have won three of those games and the Clippers have won two. The most recent game between these two teams was on the fifth of April 2024, and the Clippers barely beat the Nuggets 102–100. This game could be just as close. In late 2023, the Nuggets won two games by ten points or more, including a big 103-90 win on October 20. The Clippers, on the other hand, came back with a 111-102 win in December 2023. The Nuggets have often been slightly ahead in these games due to their strong defense and ability to make runs, but the Clippers' ability to finish games says that this one might go either way. You can expect a tough fight, and the game will probably come down to who goes the best in the last few minutes.

Date Results Apr 05, 2024 Clippers 102-100 Nuggets Dec 07, 2023 Clippers 111-102 Nuggets Nov 28, 2023 Nuggets 113-104 Clippers Nov 15, 2023 Nuggets 111-108 Clippers Oct 20, 2023 Nuggets 103-90 Clippers

More NBA news and coverage