How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the first game of the season on October 24, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Denver had a 57-25 record overall, and a 10-6 record across the Northwest Division, with a 33-8 record at home last season. They scored 114.9 points for each game on average and held their opponents to 109.6.

Oklahoma City also had a great season, finishing with a 57-25 mark and a 36-16 record in the Western Conference. Their offense was very good; they scored 120.1 points for each game on average and gave up 112.7 points per game.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NBA battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will happen on October 24, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date October 24, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: MAX

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, grabbed 12.4 boards, and passed the ball 9.0 times per game last year.

Every game, Michael Porter Jr. scored 16.7 points, grabbed 7.0 rebounds, gave out 1.5 assists, stole 0.5 balls, and blocked 0.7 shots.

Jamal Murray scored 21.2 points, grabbed 4.1 boards, and passed the ball 6.5 times per game on average. He made 48.1% of his shots from the field as well as 42.5% of his three-point shots, which ranked 10th in the league. He made an average of 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for season SG, Peyton Watson Hamstring injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a great season last year, averaging 30.1 points, and 5.5 rebounds, with 6.2 assists per game. He made 53.5% of his shots from the field and 35.3% of his three-point shots, scoring an average of 1.3 threes per game.

Chet Holmgren made a difference by averaging 16.5 points, and 7.9 rebounds, including 2.4 assists per game. He also made 1.6 three-pointers per game and shot 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the line.

Additionally, Jalen Williams had a great season, scoring 19.1 points per game and contributing 4.5 assists as well as 4.0 boards.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Isaiah Hartenstein Fracture in the left hand Out PF, Jaylin Williams Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a tough opponent for the Denver Nuggets in their season start because of how they've faced each other in the past. In the last five games, the Thunder have been dominant and won four of them, which includes a big 124-94 win on October 16, 2024, just one week ago. They also won by a score of 105–100 on the first of February, 2024, and by a score of 119–93 on December 30, 2023, earlier in the season. The only close game was on the 17th of December 2023, when the score was 118–117. This shows how competitive these two sides are. The Nuggets beat the Thunder easily by a score of 128–95 on October 30, 2023, but their recent problems against Oklahoma City show that they will need to step up their game to win this first game.

Date Results Oct 16, 2024 Thunder 124-94 Nuggets Feb 01, 2024 Thunder 105-100 Nuggets Dec 30, 2023 Thunder 119-93 Nuggets Dec 17, 2023 Thunder 118-117 Nuggets Oct 30, 2023 Nuggets 128-95 Thunder

