How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets are ready to host the Philadelphia 76ers to start a high-voltage NBA game on January 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Nuggets have a powerful attack. They score 120.1 points a game, which is third in the league, and their 50.1% field goal rate, which is the best in the league.

However, the 76ers have trouble scoring. They only score 107.5 points a game, which ranks them 27th, and their field goal rate of 44.9% is also not excellent.

Denver lets in 115.5 points per game, which is 23rd, while Philadelphia only lets in 111.6 points per game, which is 11th.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated NBA game on January 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date January 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 30.1 points, 56.1% field goals, and 13.2 rebounds per game.

Peyton Watson gives strength by blocking 1.19 shots per game.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Vlatko Cancar Left knee injury Out PF DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey scores 26.4 points a game, hits 42.4% of his field goals, and gets 85.4% of his free throws.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 5.9 per game.

Andre Drummond averages 7.7 boards each game, with 5.1 on the defense and 2.6 on the offense.

Philadelphia 76ers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Joel Embiid Left knee injury Out SF, KJ Martin Foot injury Out

Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers have been very close, with Denver having a 3-2 edge. Most of these encounters have been close, with no team winning by more than seven points. This shows how closely matched they are, even though Denver has had a slightly better recent record. As a team, the Nuggets' offense, headed by Nikola Jokić, was crucial. In all of their wins, they earned over 110 points. However, the 76ers proved that they can stop Denver from scoring by putting up big numbers. In their last two wins, they scored 126 points each. Based on this record, the game is likely to have a lot of points, with Denver's efficiency going up against Philadelphia's dependence on Tyrese Maxey.

Date Results Jan 28, 2024 Nuggets 111-105 76ers Jan 17, 2024 76ers 126-121 Nuggets Mar 28, 2023 Nuggets 116-111 76ers Jan 29, 2023 76ers 126-119 Nuggets Mar 15, 2022 Nuggets 114-110 76ers

