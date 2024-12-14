How to watch North Carolina vs Georgia Tech NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAAW game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are ready to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to start a high-voltage NCAAW battle on December 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

North Carolina scores 73.80 points per game, while Georgia Tech scores an amazing 81.90 points per game.

Georgia Tech has a slightly higher field goal percentage (44.90% vs. 43.70% for North Carolina).

The Yellow Jackets are also better at moving the ball around than the Tar Heels, with 18.60 assists for each game compared to 15.40 for the Tar Heels.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a thrilling NCAAW clash on December 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Carmichael Arena, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date December 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Carmichael Arena Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets live on:

TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

Alyssa Ustby averages 11.6 points per game and grabs 9.2 boards, shooting 47.7% of the time.

Indya Nivar contributes support with 2.4 steals per game.

Maria Gakdeng supports the defensive line with 1.4 blocks per game.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Dani Carnegie scores 13.9 points each game and shoots 44.0% of her attempts and an amazing 81.8% from the line for free throws.

Kayla Blackshear gets 6.6 rebounds each game, which includes 3.2 on attack.

Tonie Morgan runs the offense well, giving out 5.3 assists each game and keeping things under control with only 1.6 turnovers during 25 minutes of action.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head-to-head record

The last five games between North Carolina and Georgia Tech have been close, with North Carolina coming out on top. The most recent game was on the 8th of December 2024, and the Tar Heels barely won 68–65. This shows how tough they are in close games. Georgia Tech's only recent victory, a nail-biting 74–73 win on January 31st, 2024, shows how well they can do when the competition is tough. North Carolina has won most of their games in the past, including an 88-65 rout in January of 2022, however, Georgia Tech has shown that they can maintain games close as their form gets better. This upcoming game could depend on if North Carolina is able to return back to being dominating or whether Georgia Tech can build on its recent success in close games.

Date Results Dec 08, 2024 North Carolina 68-65 Georgia Tech Jan 31, 2024 Georgia Tech 74-73 North Carolina Dec 11, 2022 North Carolina 75-59 Georgia Tech Jan 16, 2022 North Carolina 88-65 Georgia Tech Dec 06, 2021 North Carolina 79-62 Georgia Tech

