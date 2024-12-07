How to watch North Carolina vs Georgia Tech NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAAM game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels are ready to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to start a high-voltage NCAAM action on December 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT. Ian Jackson scored 23 points in the Tar Heels' 94–79 loss to Alabama.

This season, the Tar Heels have been 2-1 at home. They score 88.4 points each game on average and hit 46.9% from the field, which is the best mark in the ACC.

On the other hand, Georgia Tech is 0-1 away from home. The Yellow Jackets average 10.4 offensive boards per game, which is seventh in the ACC. Doryan Onwuchekwa leads the team with 2.1 offensive boards each game.

This is the first time these two teams will face each other in ACC action this season.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a thrilling NCAAM battle on December 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Dean E. Smith Center, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date December 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets live on:

TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

RJ Davis leads North Carolina with 18.4 points and 88.4% free throw accuracy while shooting 35.3 percent from the field.

Jae'Lyn Withers averages 5.3 rebounds, including 4.3 on defense.

Elliot Cadeau averages 5.6 assists and 2.9 turnovers in 30 minutes.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Lance Terry averages 14.6 points per game for Georgia Tech, shooting 48.2% from the field as well as 81.8% from the line for free throws.

Baye Ndongo holds the glass with 7.4 rebounds each game, with 5.6 defensively.

Naithan George leads the Yellow Jackets with 5.9 assists and 1.8 turnovers in 30.4 minutes.

North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head-to-head record

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have faced each other five times before, and the last three times were close games, with the Tar Heels winning three of five. But Georgia Tech's latest win, 74–73, on January 31st, 2024, shows that they can compete with North Carolina even when the score is close. The Tar Heels won most of the previous games, including two very impressive 2022 victories by 16 and 23 points. Even so, Georgia Tech continues to demonstrate it can fight back, like when it beat North Carolina 72–67 in 2020. North Carolina may have an advantage because of their good home record and offensive firepower, but Georgia Tech's ability to maintain games tight could make this a tough one.

Date Results Jan 31, 2024 Georgia Tech 74-73 North Carolina Dec 11, 2022 North Carolina 75-59 Georgia Tech Jan 16, 2022 North Carolina 88-65 Georgia Tech Dec 06, 2021 North Carolina 79-62 Georgia Tech Dec 31, 2020 Georgia Tech 72-67 North Carolina

