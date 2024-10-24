How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

It's a clash of Eastern Conference division leaders as two teams face off in the Big Apple, both hungry for a win. The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) hit the road, traveling up the East Coast to battle the New York Rangers (5-0-1) on Thursday night.

Florida is looking to rebound after a tough 5-1 loss at home to Minnesota on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, New York kept their unbeaten streak in regulation intact by dominating Montreal 7-2 on the road in their last game, also on Tuesday.

In the last 10 matchups between these teams, the Panthers hold a slight edge with a 6-3-1 record, including a 2-1 home victory in the most recent encounter during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on June 1, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Thursday, October 24 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers team news

New York Rangers team news & key players

The New York Rangers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now as they prepare to host the Florida Panthers. Their offense has been electric to start the season, currently leading the league with an impressive average of 5.17 goals per game. Artemi Panarin has been the catalyst, racking up 13 points in just six games.

The scoring surge is a team-wide effort, with contributions coming from across the lineup. Complementing their offensive firepower is stellar defensive play, as the Rangers rank fourth in the league, allowing only 2.00 goals per game.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been in top form, boasting a 4-0-1 record, a 1.98 GAA, and a .932 save percentage. The Rangers are tough to beat on home ice, giving them a clear advantage.

Florida Panthers team news & key players

Sam Bennett scored the lone goal for the Panthers in their recent game, but Sergei Bobrovsky struggled in net, conceding five goals on just 16 shots before being pulled after two periods. Spencer Knight stepped in for relief and stopped all six shots he faced.

Offensively, the Panthers have been solid, scoring four or more goals in four of their first eight games. However, their overall offense ranks 21st in goals per game, though they sit 12th in shots per game. Sam Reinhart leads the way for Florida with 12 points.

Defensively, Florida has been average, but goaltending has been a weak point. Bobrovsky, who is expected to start in this matchup, was shaky in his last outing, stopping just 11 of 16 shots before being replaced. Knight provided solid relief, but the Panthers will need better goaltending to compete, especially as they look to rebound from their recent 5-1 loss.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 06/02/24 Florida Panthers 2-1 New York Rangers NHL 05/31/24 New York Rangers 2-3 Florida Panthers NHL 05/29/24 Florida Panthers 3-2 New York Rangers NHL 05/27/24 Florida Panthers 4-5 New York Rangers NHL 05/25/24 New York Rangers 2-1 Florida Panthers NHL

