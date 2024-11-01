How to watch today's New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils (7-4-2) are set to face off against the Calgary Flames (5-4-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, November 1.

In their previous outing on October 30, New Jersey secured an impressive 6-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Calgary suffered a setback, losing 5-1 in their last match against the Utah Hockey Club while on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada.

Date Friday, November 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Saddledome Location Calgary, Canada

How to watch Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MSGSN2

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

How to listen to live commentary of Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils team news

Calgary Flames team news & key players

In contrast, the Calgary Flames are averaging 2.9 goals per game and converting on 16.1% of their power play opportunities. Jonathan Huberdeau is the team's top scorer with 4 goals, Rasmus Andersson leads with 6 assists, and Nazem Kadri has notched 34 shots on goal. Defensively, the Flames are permitting 3.4 goals per game and have successfully killed 70.6% of their opponents' power plays. Dustin Wolf has allowed 16 goals on 172 shots faced, while Dan Vladar has given up 16 goals on 153 shots.

New Jersey Devils team news & key players

The New Jersey Devils are currently averaging 3.85 goals per game and capitalizing on 31% of their power play chances. Nico Hischier leads the team with 10 goals, while Jesper Bratt contributes with 11 assists, and Dougie Hamilton has recorded 44 shots on goal. On the defensive end, the Devils are giving up an average of 3 goals per game and successfully killing off 81.1% of their opponents' power plays. Jake Allen has allowed 13 goals on 105 shots faced, whereas Jacob Markstrom has surrendered 24 goals on 248 shots.

Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 02/09/24 New Jersey Devils 3-5 Calgary Flames NHL 12/10/23 Calgary Flames 2-4 New Jersey Devils NHL 11/09/22 New Jersey Devils 3-2 Calgary Flames NHL 11/06/22 Calgary Flames 3-4 New Jersey Devils NHL 03/17/22 Calgary Flames 6-3 New Jersey Devils NHL

