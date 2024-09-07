How to watch today's Missouri vs Buffalo CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Missouri and Buffalo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers are set to take on the Buffalo Bulls to start an electrifying CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Tigers' offense is very powerful; they score an average of 51.0 points per game and gain 489.0 yards for each game, including 300.0 passing yards.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have scored 30 points per game on average and have gained 403.0 yards and 195.0 yards through the air per game.

Missouri vs Buffalo: Date and kick-off time

The Missouri Tigers will square off against the Buffalo Bulls in an epic CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, in Columbia, Missouri.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri vs Buffalo on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Missouri vs Buffalo team news

Missouri team news

Over the course of the season, Brady Cook has led Missouri by throwing for 218 yards, which is 218 yards per game. He has also thrown one touchdown. He has also helped the running game by carrying the ball four times for 22 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Nate Noel has helped by running for 48 yards for 11 carries and scoring one touchdown. He has also caught four passes for 20 yards, giving him a total of 20 yards per game.

Mookie Cooper has the most catching yards on the team with 49. He is being targeted 3 times and made one catch.

Buffalo team news

This season, CJ Ogbonna has thrown for 195 yards and two touchdowns with a 58.3% success rate. He has also not thrown any interceptions. He has also gained 19 rushing yards on the ground.

Jacqez Barksdale is excellent on the ground, running 14 times over 99 yards and a touchdown.

Nik McMillan has caught five passes for 76 yards, which is 76 yards per game. He is being targeted ten times and scored one touchdown.

