How to watch Memphis vs UAB NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 24 Memphis Tigers are scheduled to battle with the UAB Blazers to open a highly anticipated NCAAM game on January 26, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Memphis scores 77.8 points per game, while UAB leads with an amazing 84.8 points, showing their offensive dominance. Memphis has a slight advantage in defense, giving up 73.0 points each game compared to UAB's 75.3 points per game.

Memphis' field goal percentage is 46.4%, while UAB's is slightly higher at 47.0%.

UAB is clearly better on the boards, getting 37.5 rebounds each game, while Memphis averages only 32.3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Tigers vs UAB Blazers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs UAB Blazers: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers will face the UAB Blazers in an epic NCAAM game on January 26, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at FedExForum, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date January 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennesse

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs UAB Blazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Tigers and the UAB Blazers live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Memphis Tigers team news

PJ Haggerty is a great scorer, scoring 22.1 points per game. He has a strong shooting accuracy of 50.4% and hits 81.1% of his free throws.

Dain Dainja averages 6.4 rebounds each game, with 3.7 coming from defensive actions and 2.6 from offensive ones.

Tyrese Hunter records 3.2 assists each game while spending about 34.9 minutes on the field.

UAB Blazers team news

Yaxel Lendeborg has a strong showing, scoring an average of 16.8 points with a shooting accuracy of 57.6%. He also grabs 10.1 rebounds, makes 4.2 assists, and hits 68.2% of his free throws.

Memphis Tigers and UAB Blazers head-to-head record

Memphis has a 3-2 advantage over the UAB Blazers in the last five meetings, which have been competitive. Memphis won their last game against UAB on the fourth of March 2024, with a strong score of 106-87, demonstrating their attacking strength. UAB demonstrated their strong scoring ability earlier in the season by winning 97-88 on the 29th of January 2024. The teams have exchanged wins over throughout the years, with Memphis usually relying on solid defense, like in their 65-57 win in 2019. UAB's 71-56 victory in 2017 shows how they can take advantage of Memphis' flaws. Considering how both teams have been playing recently, the game might depend on how well Memphis defends and how strong UAB is at getting rebounds.

Date Results Mar 04, 2024 Memphis 106-87 UAB Jan 29, 2024 UAB 97-88 Memphis Dec 08, 2019 Memphis 65-57 UAB Dec 08, 2018 Memphis 94-76 UAB Dec 01, 2017 UAB 71-56 Memphis

