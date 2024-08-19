How to watch Memphis vs Louisiana Tech NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs Louisiana Tech NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 16th-ranked Memphis Tigers are ready to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to open a high-voltage NCAAM game on December 04, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Before this game, Louisiana Tech lost to Southern Jaguars by a score of 73–70, even though Daniel Batcho scored 22 points.

The Tigers have a record of 2-0 at home and average 12.7 turnovers per game, which shows how successfully they guard the ball. When they win the turnover fight, they have never lost.

The Bulldogs have consistently been a high-scoring group, getting 81.0 points each game and beating their rivals by 13.1 points each game. They have a 1-0 record overall.

Memphis makes 8.6 three-pointers each game, which is 1.1 more compared to the 7.5 that Louisiana Tech usually lets them make. Louisiana Tech is excellent on offense, shooting 49.2 percent from the field, which is much better than Memphis' opponents' average shooting rate of 43.3% this season.

Memphis Tigers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The No. 16 Memphis Tigers will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in an epic NCAAM clash on December 04, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at FedExForum, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date December 04, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Memphis Tigers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Memphis Tigers team news

PJ Haggerty averages 22.1 points per game, shoots 49.0% from the field, and makes 81.7% of his free throws. He also grabs 6.3 boards per game.

Tyrese Hunter has produced 3.7 assists per game and only turned the ball over twice while spending 34.9 minutes per game.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs team news

Daniel Batcho scores 20.1 points a game and shoots an amazing 73.7% from the court and 77.4% coming from the line for free throws.

Kaden Cooper gets 7.9 rebounds each game, with 1.9 offensive along with 6.0 defensive.

Sean Newman averages 8.8 assists each game and only 2.1 turnovers during 33.1 minutes of action.

Memphis Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head-to-head record

Memphis won their last match 94-68 over Louisiana Tech on December 2, 2015. Memphis should win this contest again after winning by a lot nearly nine years ago. Memphis should improve their offensive efficiency, especially their three-point shooting, with a 2-0 home record.

Louisiana Tech, however, has started the season strong, averaging 81.0 points each game. This game might be closer if the Bulldogs strengthen their defense and minimize Memphis' three-pointers. Memphis' balance and turnover defense may help them win again.

Date Results Dec 02, 2015 Memphis 94-68 Louisiana Tech

