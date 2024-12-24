How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day in a highly anticipated rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves suffered a disappointing 117-104 loss to the unpredictable Atlanta Hawks, dropping their record to an even 14-14 on the season.

Defensively, Minnesota has been rock-solid, conceding just 106.9 points per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the NBA. However, their offense has struggled to find rhythm, partly due to Julius Randle still acclimating to his new surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks head into this showdown riding high after a commanding 132-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Luka Doncic, returning after missing two games, delivered a standout performance with a game-high 27 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Daniel Gafford provided a spark off the bench with 23 points, and Kyrie Irving contributed 20 points to the Mavericks' cause.

Dallas boasts the league's fourth-best scoring offense, averaging an impressive 118.4 points per game. On the defensive end, they’ve been just as effective, holding opponents to a league-leading 45.2% shooting from the floor, the fifth-lowest percentage among NBA teams. This matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between Minnesota's defensive tenacity and Dallas' high-powered offense, with both teams looking to make a statement on a marquee holiday stage.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Mavericks will square off against the Timberwolves in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Date Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, TX

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Dallas Mavericks team news & key players

The Dallas Mavericks are enjoying a strong season as they aim to return to the NBA Finals. However, there’s concern about Luka Doncic, who sustained a heel injury earlier this week and is questionable for the Christmas Day game. As the team’s cornerstone player, Doncic's health is crucial for Dallas’ championship aspirations.

Kyrie Irving, who recently returned from injury, had a rough shooting night against the Los Angeles Clippers, going 6-for-25. For the Mavericks to succeed, they need Irving to play at a superstar level, especially if Doncic remains sidelined. Klay Thompson has faced similar shooting struggles but continues to contribute offensively, ensuring he remains a key figure in the Mavericks' game plan as they seek another win over the Timberwolves.

Supplementary scorers like PJ Washington Jr., Daniel Gafford, and Naji Marshall have stepped up for Dallas, providing reliable secondary scoring. This depth has helped the Mavericks climb into the top 10 in field-goal percentage. Additionally, their dominance on the boards has been a cornerstone of their success, with Dallas ranking among the top five teams in rebounding.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key players

The Minnesota Timberwolves are grappling with an identity crisis, with Anthony Edwards openly criticizing the team’s offensive struggles in recent games. Edwards pointed out that he and Julius Randle have been the only consistent scorers, while the rest of the roster remains unpredictable. These offensive woes have left Minnesota barely holding onto a play-in spot, a far cry from the formidable squad that nearly reached the NBA Finals last season.

Despite the team’s struggles, Edwards continues to shine, maintaining stats nearly identical to last season but showing significant improvement from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Randle has been a valuable addition, although his production has slightly dipped compared to his New York days, where he averaged 24 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

The rest of the Timberwolves roster has been riddled with inconsistency, contributing to their poor shooting performance this season. Additionally, their rebounding efforts rank among the bottom five in the league, falling short of expectations. Randle's presence hasn't bolstered their defense either, as Minnesota sits in the bottom 10 for blocked shots.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 10/30/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 114-120 Dallas Mavericks NBA 05/31/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 103-124 Dallas Mavericks NBA 05/29/24 Dallas Mavericks 100-105 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 05/27/24 Dallas Mavericks 116-107 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 05/25/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 108-109 Dallas Mavericks NBA

