How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to open a thrilling NBA game on January 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Dallas has a record of 17 wins and 16 losses in conference games and is currently ranked fourth across the Western Conference. They are scoring well in the paint, getting 50 points per game. Luka Dončić is at the forefront, scoring an average of 9.9 points each game near the basket.

Minnesota has a record of 16 wins and 13 losses against teams from the Western Conference. They are fifth across the league for defense, letting in only 108 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 45.2%.

The Mavericks are effective at scoring, making 47.6% of their shots, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than what the Timberwolves usually allow. Minnesota scores an average of 110.0 points a game, which is a bit lower than the 111.8 points a game that the Mavericks allow this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an epic NBA game on January 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date January 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Kyrie Irving has scored 24.2 points each game while shooting 48.0% from his shots and 89.7% from his free-throw line.

Dereck Lively II averages 7.8 rebounds per game, with 4.8 of those being defensive boards and 3.1 offensive boards.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Dwight Powell Hip injury Out PG, Luka Doncic Calf injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 26.3 points per game. He has a shooting accuracy of 44.3% from the floor and 83.4% from his free-throw line.

Rudy Gobert grabs 10.3 rebounds each game. This includes 7.0 defensive boards and 3.3 offensive boards.

Julius Randle averages 3.0 turnovers over 33.0 minutes of activity and provides mobility with 4.5 assists each game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Terrence Shannon Jr. Ankle injury Out SG, Donte DiVincenzo Toe injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The last five games between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves show that it's been a close competition, with Dallas winning three times. In the latest game on the 26th of December 2024, Minnesota won 105-99, showing strong defense by keeping the Mavericks' scoring low. On October 30, 2024, Dallas showed their scoring ability by winning and getting 120 points due to strong offensive decisions. In the last five meetings, the Mavericks have proved strong at scoring, averaging 111.8 points. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have focused on their defense to stay competitive in the games. Both teams have strong players, Anthony Edwards along with Kyrie Irving. This game might depend on whether Minnesota's protection can stop Dallas' points inside.

Date Results Dec 26, 2024 Timberwolves 105-99 Mavericks Oct 30, 2024 Mavericks 120-114 Timberwolves May 31, 2024 Mavericks 124-103 Timberwolves May 29, 2024 Timberwolves 105-100 Mavericks May 27, 2024 Mavericks 116-107 Timberwolves

