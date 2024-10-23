How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to start their first NBA game of the season at their home field against the San Antonio Spurs on October 24, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Dallas experienced a 50–32 record last year, including an 11–5 record in Southwest Division games and a 25–16 record at home. Every game they performed, they scored 117.9 points, with 47.4 coming from inside the paint, 16.5 from mistakes, and 15.8 from fast breaks.

The Spurs had a 22-60 record last year, going 3-13 within division games and 10–31 on the road. The Spurs scored 112.1 points for each game on average, making 46.2% of their shots from the field as well as 34.7% of their three-point shots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a highly anticipated NBA clash on October 24, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date October 24, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: Max

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Each game, Kyrie Irving scored 25.6 points, grabbed 5 boards, gave out 5.2 assists, stole 1.3 balls, and blocked 0.5.

Daniel Gafford averaged eleven points, and 7.6 rebounds, along with 1.6 assists per game. He also made 72.5% of his field goal attempts, which was the best mark in the league.

Klay Thompson put up 17.9 points, grabbed 3.3 rebounds, and gave out 2.3 assists per game. He made 43.2% of his shots from the field as well as 38.7% of his three-point shots. He made 3.5 three-pointers for each game, which was fourth-best in the league.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status Luka Doncic Calf injury Day-to-Day Dante Exum Wrist injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Last season, Victor Wembanyama scored 21.4 points, grabbed 10.6 rebounds, and gave out 3.9 assists per game. He had 3.6 blocks per game, which was the most in the league, and 1.2 steals on defense.

Devin Vassell had 19.5 points, and 3.8 rebounds, with 4.1 assists per game. He made 2.4 three-pointers per game and shot 47.2% from the field along with 37.2% from the three-point range.

Last season, Tre Jones had ten points, and 6.2 assists, including 3.8 rebounds per game.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Devin Vassell Foot injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Mavericks have crushed the Spurs, winning four of the five games. The last game was on March 20th, 2024, and Dallas won 113–107. The Spurs have always had trouble with the Mavericks' offense. Three of Dallas' wins were by many points, including a 144-119 rout on December 24th, 2023. The Spurs did beat the Mavericks by a score of 138–117 on the 10th of April 2023, though, showing that they are still a threat. Because Dallas has been doing well lately, particularly with Kyrie Irving heading the way, they'll probably set the pace. But San Antonio has a lot of young talent, like Victor Wembanyama, so they could keep things interesting if they execute better defense. Fans can expect Dallas to keep their lead, but the Spurs could tie it tighter this time.

Date Results Mar 20, 2024 Mavericks 113-107 Spurs Feb 15, 2024 Mavericks 116-93 Spurs Dec 24, 2023 Mavericks 144-119 Spurs Oct 26, 2023 Mavericks 126-119 Spurs Apr 10, 2023 Spurs 138-117 Mavericks

More NBA news and coverage