How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to start a high-voltage NBA action on January 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Nuggets are in the lead, scoring an astounding 120.5 points per game, suitable for third place. The Mavericks are in the eighth spot, averaging 116.4 points.

Denver shoots a great 49.8% from the floor, which ranks second across the league, however, and Dallas isn't far behind at 48.0%, which ranks sixth.

The two teams have equal strength on the boards, ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, with similar scores of 45.2 rebounds each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA battle on January 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Dereck Lively II scores 8.7 points, grabs 7.9 rebounds, and gets 3.1 boards per game.

Klay Thompson scores 14.2 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds over 27.8 minutes each game.

P.J. Washington averages 13.1 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds, including 1.2 steals and 1 block per game.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Luka Doncic Calf injury Out PG, Kyrie Irving Illness Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic scores 31.5 points per game, grabs 13.0 rebounds, and shoots 55.3% from his attempts and 80.6% from free throws.

Jamal Murray provides solid assistance with 19.4 points, and 4.1 rebounds, with 6.3 assists each game.

Peyton Watson helps with 8.8 points, 3.4 boards, and steals the ball 0.8 times a game on average.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Vlatko Cancar Knee injury Out PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Mavericks and the Nuggets displayed a very close rivalry. Two of their wins were settled by three points or less. The most recent game, on November 23rd, 2024, was an exciting 123-120 win for the Mavericks over the Nuggets. Just a few weeks earlier, the Nuggets earned a close 122-120 win. Denver's strong 130-104 success in December 2023 showed how strong their offense was, but Dallas has answered with tough games, like a 107-105 win in March 2024. Both teams are perfect at stepping up when it matters, so this game is going to be an additional high-scoring, intense fight that depends on how well both teams perform in the end.

Date Results Nov 23, 2024 Mavericks 123-120 Nuggets Nov 11, 2024 Nuggets 122-120 Mavericks Mar 18, 2024 Mavericks 107-105 Nuggets Dec 19, 2023 Nuggets 130-104 Mavericks Nov 04, 2023 Nuggets 125-114 Mavericks

More NBA news and coverage