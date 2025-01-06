How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers is set to take place on January 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Dallas averages more points per game than the Lakers (116.7, eighth) and their opponents only average 112.3, twelfth.

The Mavericks have the best shooting efficiency with a field goal rate of 48.2%, which ranks sixth. The Lakers are closely following with a 47.3% mark, which ranks ninth.

Dallas has a big lead in rebounding, averaging 44.8 per game (12th) compared to the Lakers' 41.6 per game (26th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet in an electrifying NBA battle on January 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Kyrie Irving scores 24.3 points and assists 4.9 times per game.

Dereck Lively II blocks 1.67 shots per game and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Dante Exum Wrist injury Out PG, Luka Doncic Calf injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis has scored 26 points, grabbed 11.8 rebounds, made 78.6% of his free throws, and made 52.3% of his field goal attempts.

LeBron James serves 34.9 minutes per game and only turns the ball over 3.7 times per game with 8.9 assists per game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Knee injury Out PG, Gabe Vincent Oblique injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Mavericks and the Lakers have been decided by three points or less, which means that this game will be very close. The most recent time this happened was on the 18th of January 2024, when the Lakers easily won 127–110, showing that they can regulate the game when they are in the groove.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, won the other two games, including an exciting 127-125 win on the 13th of December 2023, and a 104-101 win on the 23rd of November 2023, showing how tough they are when things get tough. In another game, on the 27th of February 2023, the Lakers barely beat the Mavericks 111–108, showing that they are stronger than the Thunder in important times.

Both teams have won and lost their last few games, so this one could come down to who controls the boards, how well Dallas scores, and how well the Lakers can use Anthony Davis along with LeBron James.

Date Results Jan 18, 2024 Lakers 127-110 Mavericks Dec 13, 2023 Mavericks 127-125 Lakers Nov 23, 2023 Mavericks 104-101 Lakers Mar 18, 2023 Mavericks 111-110 Lakers Feb 27, 2023 Lakers 111-108 Mavericks

