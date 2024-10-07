How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as tip off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off against each other to start a high-voltage NBA preseason game on October 07, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Grizzlies scored 105.8 points per game, while the Mavericks scored 117.9 points per game. In terms of rebounding, both teams are pretty even.

Dallas earned 42.9 rebounds for each game (RPG), while Memphis came in just a bit behind with 42.6 RPG.

The Mavericks enjoyed a slight edge in making moves because they recorded 25.7 assists per game (APG) compared to Memphis' 24.7.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 120–103 in their last NBA game, which happened on January 10, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA preseason game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an electrifying NBA preseason game on October 07, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date October 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies live on:

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Luka Dončić has averaged 33.9 points, 9.02 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks for each game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Dante Exum Wrist injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 22.5 points and 1.6 blocks per game, which makes him strong on both offense and defense.

Santi Aldama's 5.8 rebounds each game helped Memphis rebound.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Vince Williams Jr. Leg injury Out PF, GG Jackson II Foot injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Memphis Grizzlies have won three of the last five games between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, while Dallas has won two. The most recent game was on the 10th of January 2024, and the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 120–103. This showed how good they were at defense and controlling the game. However, Dallas easily won 125–110 earlier during the season on October 31st, 2023, because of the large part of their powerful offense. Both teams demonstrate that they can score. The Mavericks have won games by getting more points than Memphis, whereas the Grizzlies' defense has been a big part of their wins. Because of this back-and-forth, the next game could depend on whether Luka Dončić can keep scoring a lot of points or if Memphis can slow him down by depending on stars like Jaren Jackson Jr. to control their offense and defense. The game is likely to be close, with both teams trying to make the most of their scoring strengths. Memphis will be looking to build on their recent win over the Mavericks.

Date Results Jan 10, 2024 Grizzlies 120-103 Mavericks Dec 12, 2023 Mavericks 120-113 Grizzlies Dec 02, 2023 Grizzlies 108-94 Mavericks Oct 31, 2023 Mavericks 125-110 Grizzlies Mar 21, 2023 Grizzlies 112-108 Mavericks

