How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics to start a thrilling NBA game on January 25, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT.

Dallas has won 13 games and lost 9 at home. They are ranked sixth within the Western Conference and get an average of 33.7 defensive rebounds each game. Luka Doncic is the leader in this category, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game.

Boston has an excellent record of 16-6 when competing away from home, but they have trouble scoring inside, averaging only 42.1 points each game in the paint, which is the lowest in the league.

The Mavericks have a shooting rate of 47.8% this season, which is 2.5% better than the Celtics’ average of 45.3% for defense. Boston scores an average of 117.2 points a game, which is 5.3 points higher compared to the 111.9 points that the Mavericks let their opponents score.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

Date January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

P.J. Washington is scoring an average of 13.8 points and grabbing 8.1 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been scoring an average of 14.6 points in his last 10 games.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Klay Thompson Ankle injury Day-to-Day C, Dwight Powell Hip injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum is scoring an average of 27.2 points, grabbing 9.1 rebounds, and getting 5.5 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis is currently making about 2.1 three-pointers each game over the past ten games.

Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

In the last five games between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, Boston has won four times. The Celtics won their last game against their opponent on the 18th of June 2024, with a score of 106-88. They also won games on June 13 (106-99), June 10th (105-98), and June 7th (107-89). The Mavericks won a game on the 15th of June 2024, with a clear score of 122-84. Boston has been performing well lately, especially in their last three contests, and they are perfect at scoring. This gives them an advantage in the upcoming game. Dallas needs to improve their defense and shooting if they want to compete with Boston's strong offense and recent achievements.

Date Results Jun 18, 2024 Celtics 106-88 Mavericks Jun 15, 2024 Mavericks 122-84 Celtics Jun 13, 2024 Celtics 106-99 Mavericks Jun 10, 2024 Celtics 105-98 Mavericks Jun 07, 2024 Celtics 107-89 Mavericks

