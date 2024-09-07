How to watch today's Maryland vs Michigan State CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between Maryland and Michigan State, including how to watch and team news.

The 4th-seeded Maryland Terrapins will take on the 6th-seeded Michigan State Spartans to start a thrilling CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. This will be a very exciting Big Ten matchup.

The Maryland Terrapins easily beat the UConn Huskies 50–7 in their last game. The Spartans, on the other hand, barely beat the Florida Atlantic Owls to win, 16–10.

The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) average 50 points and 634.0 yards per game. They've also had a great defense, giving up only 7.0 points for each game.

Michigan State (1-0), on the other hand, has had trouble scoring, scoring only 16 points and gaining 297 yards per game. Their defense, on the other hand, has been good; they only give up 10.0 points for each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Maryland CFB game, plus plenty more.

Maryland vs Michigan State: Date and kick-off time

The Maryland Terrapins will face the Michigan State Spartans in an electrifying CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at SECU Stadium, in College Park, Maryland.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue SECU Stadium Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland vs Michigan State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Maryland vs Michigan State team news

Maryland team news

Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 3,377 yards last year, which is an average of 259.8 yards for each game. He finished 290 out of 437 passes, which is 66.4%. He threw 25 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions.

Roman Hemby had a great season. He ran for 680 yards (52.3 each game) and scored four touchdowns. When it came to passing, he caught 38 passes for 349 yards and scored three more scores.

Additionally, Jeshaun Jones had a great season. He caught 56 of 83 targets, gained 790 yards (60.8 each game), and scored four touchdowns.

Michigan State team news

Katin Houser threw for 1,130 yards along with six touchdowns.

Nathan Carter ran for an average of 66.5 yards for each game as well as scored 4 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Montorie Foster received targets 6.2 times for each game and caught passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns.

