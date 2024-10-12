How to watch today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1) are favorites when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1) on Saturday.

The Penguins aim to carry forward the momentum from their previous win, while the Leafs are eager to make an impact in their home opener of the season.

This will be the Penguins' third game in four days to start the season, with two of those matchups on the road. Given the team's veteran-heavy lineup and a current save percentage of just .875, there are some legitimate concerns on defense, especially going up against Toronto’s high-octane offense. Though it’s early days, fatigue combined with shaky goaltending could spell trouble.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Maple Leafs and Penguins will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SN-PIT

National TV: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNP, SNW

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their season with a narrow 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. They bounced back convincingly against the New Jersey Devils, winning 4-2.

Despite trailing 3-1 after the first period, Toronto maintained control throughout. It was a well-rounded offensive effort with four different scorers contributing, and Bobby McMann led the charge with a goal and three shots. Surprisingly, Auston Matthews didn’t register a shot in that matchup, while Dennis Hildeby was solid in goal, stopping 22 of the 24 shots he faced.

Pittsburgh Penguins team news & key players

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a rough start to the season, dropping their first game 6-0 to the New York Rangers. However, they rebounded well in their recent matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, securing a 6-3 win.

Anthony Beauvillier made a big impact, scoring twice and setting the pace for the team. In net, Joel Blomqvist turned away 29 of the 32 shots he faced, a solid showing compared to Tristan Jarry in the opener, who managed to save 34 of 40 shots. Strong goaltending will be crucial for the Penguins to build on their momentum in this next game.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 09/04/24 Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 17/12/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 7-0 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 26/11/23 Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 27/11/22 Pittsburgh Penguins 1-4 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 16/11/22 Pittsburgh Penguins 2-5 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

More NHL news and coverage