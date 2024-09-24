How to watch today's Manchester City vs Watford Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Watford at the Etihad Stadium in a Carabao Cup third-round clash on Tuesday.
Pep Guardiola's men played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend, while the Hornets suffered a 4-1 against Norwich City in their last outing in the Championship.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Manchester City vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Manchester City and Watford will be available to stream online live through Paramount+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Manchester City vs Watford kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Etihad Stadium
The Carabao Cup match between Manchester City and Watford will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Tuesday, September 24, in the US.
Team news & squads
Manchester City team news
Rodri is unlikely to be available for selection after sustaining a fresh knock in the Arsenal draw, Kevin De Bruyne, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake would also remain sidelined through injuries.
With Guardiola expected to ring in the changes for the cup game, teenage sensation Nico O'Reilly can be one of the suggested changes.
Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Simpson-Pusey, Wilson-Esbrand; Nunes, Wright; O'Reilly, McAtee, Grealish; Foden.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders:
|Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee, O'Reilly
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Doku, Savinho
Watford team news
Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and defender Francisco Sierralta emerge as doubts after being forced off in the Norwich loss. So Jonathan Bond would deputise for Bachmann, while Ryan Porteous would slot in at the back.
Kevin Keben is ruled out due to a knock, while Daniel Jebbison is cup-tied after representing Bournemouth in the second round before joining Watford on loan.
Watford possible XI: Bond; Morris, Pollock, Porteous; Andrews, Dele-Bashiru, Sissoko, Sema; Chakvetadze, Baah; Bayo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bachmann, Bond
|Defenders:
|Ngakia, Sierralta, Porteous, Pollock, Almeida, Tikvic, Ogbonna, Morris, Ebosele, Larouci, Andrews
|Midfielders:
|Chakvetadze, Louza, Sema, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Kayembe, Dele-Bashiru
|Forwards:
|Ince, Vata, Bayo, Doumbia, Baah
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Watford across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 23, 2022
|Manchester City 5-1 Watford
|Premier League
|December 4, 2021
|Watford 1-3 Manchester City
|Premier League
|July 21, 2020
|Watford 0-4 Manchester City
|Premier League
|September 21, 2019
|Manchester City 8-0 Watford
|Premier League
|May 18, 2019
|Manchester City 6-0 Watford
|FA Cup