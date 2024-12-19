How to watch Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

It's a clash of division leaders in an interconference showdown under the Florida sunshine as two contenders aim to secure a win on the hardwood. The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic (17-11) Thursday night.

The Thunder are coming off a 97-81 loss to Milwaukee in the NBA Cup final Tuesday in Las Vegas, a contest that didn’t impact their regular season record. Meanwhile, the Magic fell 100-91 at home against the Knicks on Sunday in their last outing.

In their head-to-head history, Oklahoma City holds a 45-26 advantage in the regular season series and has claimed victory in the last three meetings. That stretch includes a dominant 102-86 home win earlier this season on November 4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Magic will square off against the Thunder in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Date Thursday, December 19 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Orlando Magic team news & key players

Orlando enters the matchup ranked 26th in scoring offense, putting up 107.1 points per game. They rank 25th in both rebounds (42.1) and assists (23.9) per contest. However, their defense has been stout, ranking second in the league by limiting opponents to 103.5 points per game. Paolo Banchero leads the charge, averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, while Franz Wagner adds 24.4 points, 5.6 boards, and 5.7 assists per outing. Contributions also come from Wendell Carter Jr. (7.2 points, 7.6 rebounds), Jalen Suggs (16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists), and Moritz Wagner (13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds).

The Magic have struggled with efficiency, ranking 24th in field goal percentage (45.1%) and 27th in three-pointers per game (11.5), with a league-low 30.8% accuracy from beyond the arc. They’re slightly better at the free-throw line, ranking 12th with a 78.4% conversion rate.

Injury concerns loom for the Magic as well. Banchero (oblique) has been sidelined since October 30 and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Franz Wagner (oblique) suffered an injury on December 6 and is out until early January. Gary Harris (hamstring), out since November 25, has missed the last nine games but practiced Tuesday, signaling a possible return. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key players

Chet Holmgren (hip) has been sidelined since November 10 following an injury against Golden State and is expected to remain out until mid-to-late January. Ousmane Dieng (finger), last active on November 20, is projected to return by late December. Adam Flagler (finger), who hasn’t played since December 5, is targeting an early to mid-January return. Meanwhile, Jaylin Williams (hamstring) has yet to suit up this season, with no timetable for his debut.

The Thunder rank 10th in the league in scoring, averaging 115.6 points per game, while sitting 16th in rebounding with 43.7 boards and 18th in assists with 25.7 per contest. They lead the NBA in scoring defense, holding opponents to 103.5 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational, leading the team with 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Jalen Williams provides steady secondary scoring at 21.7 points per game, while Holmgren (16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds) and Aaron Wiggins (8.8 points) add depth to the offensive attack.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 11/05/24 Oklahoma City Thunder 102-86 Orlando Magic NBA 02/14/24 Orlando Magic 113-127 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 01/14/24 Oklahoma City Thunder 112-100 Orlando Magic NBA 01/05/23 Orlando Magic 126-115 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 11/02/22 Oklahoma City Thunder 116-108 Orlando Magic NBA

More NBA news and coverage