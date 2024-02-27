Luton Town vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier League outfits Luton Town and Manchester City will face off in an FA Cup fifth-round encounter at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.
Following a 4-1 league loss at Liverpool, the Hatters are the clear underdogs on paper; while Pep Guardiola's men aim to extend a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions after picking up a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth the last time out.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Luton Town vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Kenilworth Road
The FA Cup match between Luton Town and Manchester City will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 27, in the United States (US).
How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch live through ESPN+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Luton Town team news
Luton boss Rob Edwards will have to manage without Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Mads Andersen and Elijah Adebayo through injuries.
Meanwhile, Alfie Doughty and Albert Sambi Lokonga may need a once-over ahead of kick-off.
With goalkeeper Tim Krul expected to start ahead of Thomas Kaminski, the likes of Andros Townsend and Reece Burke can also feature from the onset against Man City.
Luton Town possible XI: Krul; Burke, Mengi, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Chong, Morris, Townsend.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kaminski, Krul, Shea
|Defenders:
|Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore
|Midfielders:
|Hashioka, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend
|Forwards:
|Morris, Woodrow, Ogbene
Manchester City team news
Guardiola has a nearly full-strength squad to pick from, besides Josko Gvardiol who misses out on account of an ankle problem.
Changes from the Bournemouth win can bring in the likes of Stefan Ortega, Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker into the XI, while Phil Foden is likely to be handed some deserved rest.
Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Haaland
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Luton Town and Manchester City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 10, 2023
|Luton Town 1-2 Manchester City
|Premier League
|April 14, 1999
|Manchester City 2-0 Luton Town
|League One
|November 28, 1998
|Luton Town 1-1 Manchester City
|League One
|February 15, 1992
|Manchester City 4-0 Luton Town
|Premier League
|November 23, 1991
|Luton Town 2-2 Manchester City
|Premier League