Luton Town vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Luton Town and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League outfits Luton Town and Manchester City will face off in an FA Cup fifth-round encounter at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Following a 4-1 league loss at Liverpool, the Hatters are the clear underdogs on paper; while Pep Guardiola's men aim to extend a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions after picking up a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Luton Town vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Kenilworth Road

The FA Cup match between Luton Town and Manchester City will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch live through ESPN+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Luton Town team news

Luton boss Rob Edwards will have to manage without Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Mads Andersen and Elijah Adebayo through injuries.

Meanwhile, Alfie Doughty and Albert Sambi Lokonga may need a once-over ahead of kick-off.

With goalkeeper Tim Krul expected to start ahead of Thomas Kaminski, the likes of Andros Townsend and Reece Burke can also feature from the onset against Man City.

Luton Town possible XI: Krul; Burke, Mengi, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Chong, Morris, Townsend.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Woodrow, Ogbene

Manchester City team news

Guardiola has a nearly full-strength squad to pick from, besides Josko Gvardiol who misses out on account of an ankle problem.

Changes from the Bournemouth win can bring in the likes of Stefan Ortega, Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker into the XI, while Phil Foden is likely to be handed some deserved rest.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Luton Town and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 10, 2023 Luton Town 1-2 Manchester City Premier League April 14, 1999 Manchester City 2-0 Luton Town League One November 28, 1998 Luton Town 1-1 Manchester City League One February 15, 1992 Manchester City 4-0 Luton Town Premier League November 23, 1991 Luton Town 2-2 Manchester City Premier League

