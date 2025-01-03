How to watch LSU vs Vanderbilt NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Vanderbilt NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The LSU Tigers are ready to host the Vanderbilt Commodores to start a high-voltage NCAAM action on January 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. This game comes after a great 110–45 win over Mississippi Valley State. Cam Carter scored 23 points to lead the Tigers.

The Tigers have a 9-0 home record, are undefeated, and are fifth in the SEC in offensive rebounding, scoring 10.7 each game, and Corey Chest adding 3.1 a game. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 1-0 on the road and is extremely effective at keeping mistakes to a league-low 9.4 per game. As a team, the Commodores are 10-1 when they force fewer turnovers compared to their opponents.

LSU makes 8.5 3-pointers per game on average, which is 1.7 higher than Vanderbilt's 6.8 3-pointers per game. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, makes 8.8 3-pointers per game, which is 2.5 greater than the 6.3 3-pointers per game that LSU allows.

This is the Tigers and Commodores' first SEC matchup of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Date and tip-off time

The LSU Tigers will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in an epic NCAAM battle on January 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LSU Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LSU Tigers team news

Cam Carter scores 16.9 points each game and shoots 46.1% from his attempts and 88.2 percent from the free throw line for LSU.

Corey Chest gets 8.3 rebounds each game, with 3.1 coming from offense and 5.3 coming from defense.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Jason Edwards scores 18.8 points a game and makes 85.5% of his free throws. He shoots 48.4% from the field.

Devin McGlockton grabs 8.2 rebounds per game on average, with 3.4 coming from offense and 4.8 coming from defense.

AJ Hoggard helps make moves by passing the ball 4.3 times per game and turning the ball over 2.1 times per 24 minutes of activity.

LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores head-to-head record

Vanderbilt and LSU have met five times in the past, and LSU has won three times and lost twice. The Tigers won the last two games, 75-61 on the third of March 2024, and 77-69 on the 10th of January 2024. Vanderbilt's most recent win was in March of 2023, a 77–68 win that showed they could execute tough in close games. Vanderbilt has been doing well on the road lately, and LSU has been doing great at home lately. This should be an interesting matchup. LSU could keep their winning streak going if they can use their strength at getting rebounds and Cam Carter's skill at scoring. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, might be able to turn the game around because they can limit mistakes and have plenty of 3-point shooters.

Date Results Mar 03, 2024 LSU 75-61 Vanderbilt Jan 10, 2024 LSU 77-69 Vanderbilt Mar 10, 2023 Vanderbilt 77-68 LSU Feb 23, 2023 LSU 84-77 Vanderbilt Feb 06, 2022 Vanderbilt 75-66 LSU

More NBA news and coverage