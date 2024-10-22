How to watch today's Los Angles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their 2024-25 NBA campaign with a showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Both teams are eager to build on their playoff performances from last season. The Lakers (47-35) exited in the first round, falling to the Denver Nuggets, while the Timberwolves (56-26) were eliminated in the Western Conference finals by the Dallas Mavericks.

Los Angeles concluded their pre-season preparations with a heavy 132-74 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Minnesota, after starting their pre-season strong with back-to-back wins over the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, have since dropped three consecutive games. Chris Finch's squad comes into Wednesday's game following a narrow 132-126 defeat to the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The LA Lakers will take on the Timberwolves in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

National TV : TNT/TSN

: TNT/TSN Streaming service: MAX

Los Angles Lakers team news

Following his standout performance in the last outing, the Lakers have signed undrafted guard Quincy Olivari, who previously held an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, to a two-way deal as they gear up for the 2024-25 season.

Armel Traore (hand) and Christian Koloko (illness) will not be available for Wednesday's season opener, but there is cautious optimism that both players could return in time to join the lineup.

Dalton Knecht missed the team's pre-season finale due to a knee injury, while Rui Hachimura was sidelined with a calf issue, although he would not have participated regardless.

Veteran small forward LeBron James, embarking on his 22nd season, remains one of the Lakers' key offensive assets. He led Los Angeles in scoring last season with an average of 25.7 points per game, while also contributing 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes of play. In 71 regular-season games, James posted an impressive 54% shooting from the field, including 41% from beyond the arc, and converted 75% of his free throws. He enters this season just 33 steals shy of surpassing Scottie Pippen (2,307) for seventh place on the all-time list.

Also key to the Los Angeles offense is power forward Anthony Davis. In 76 games last season, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 35.5 minutes of action.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

The Timberwolves enter this matchup with a relatively healthy roster, with Naz Reid being the only notable injury concern as he continues to manage a shoulder impingement. Leading the offensive charge is shooting guard Anthony Edwards, the top selection of the 2020 NBA Draft. Last season, he topped the Timberwolves' scoring charts, averaging 25.9 points per game over 79 contests, with 78 of those being starts. In addition to his scoring, he contributed 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in an average of 35.1 minutes on the court. Notably, the two-time NBA All-Star recorded a career-high 51 points on April 9 in a 130-121 victory against the Washington Wizards.

On the other hand, power forward Julius Randle, who joined from the New York Knicks earlier this month, averaged 24 points per game for New York last season across 46 appearances, despite spending a significant part of the year recovering from shoulder surgery.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/05/24 Los Angeles Lakers 107-124 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 04/08/24 Los Angeles Lakers 117-127 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 03/11/24 Los Angeles Lakers 120-109 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 12/31/23 Minnesota Timberwolves 108-106 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 12/22/23 Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 Los Angeles Lakers NBA

