How to watch today's Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-1) are out to end their three-game skid away from home as they visit the Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) on Wednesday evening at crypto.com Arena.

After halting their losing run with victories over Los Angeles, Ottawa, San Jose, and Calgary, Vegas has surged to the top of the Pacific Division. They'll look to extend their winning streak to five games in their midweek matchup.

The hosts rebounded from their recent loss to Vegas with back-to-back home wins. Now, facing the Sharks on Tuesday before hosting the Golden Knights, they'll aim to defend their perfect home record and climb further in the Pacific standings with another strong outing on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Date Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Staples Center, Los Angeles

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: MAX

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live commentary of Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

On the Kings' side, Joel Edmundson found the net twice. Brandt Clarke added a goal and an assist, with Adrian Kempe chipping in two assists. Darcy Kuemper remains uncertain for this matchup due to a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights team news & key players

Keegan Kolesar stole the show in Golden Knights' last game with two goals and an assist, while Nicolas Roy contributed with a goal and two assists. Cole Schwindt also added value with a pair of assists. In goal, Adin Hill delivered a flawless performance, saving all 16 shots that came his way.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 10/23/24 Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 Los Angeles Kings NHL 09/26/24 Vegas Golden Knights 2-3 Los Angeles Kings NHL 12/29/23 Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Los Angeles Kings NHL 11/09/23 Vegas Golden Knights 1-4 Los Angeles Kings NHL 10/29/23 Los Angeles Kings 3-4 Vegas Golden Knights NHL

