How to watch today's Los Angeles Kings vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Utah Hockey Club, including how to watch and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club is set to take on the Los Angeles Kings, with both teams aiming to build on their promising season openers.

Currently sitting at 4-3-1, Utah is positioned mid-table in the Central Division but comes off two consecutive defeats. Utah has seen similarly high totals, combining with opponents to exceed six goals in five of their eight games so far.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles holds a 4-2-2 record, placing them second in the Pacific Division. High-scoring games have been a trend for both teams this season, with Los Angeles and their opponents tallying over six goals in three of their eight matchups.

Both teams are aiming to climb the ranks in the Western Conference, setting the stage for an exciting showdown

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Kings vs the Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings and Utah Hockey Club will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Utah 16, BSW

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Los Angeles Kings vs Utah Hockey Club

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Kings vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Alex Laferriere have led the top two lines with a combined 10 goals and 11 assists, while other forwards have stepped up as well. Kevin Fiala, Alex Turcotte, and Warren Foegele have tallied eight goals and four assists together, while defensemen Brandt Clarke, Jordan Spence, and Michael Anderson have added three goals and 10 assists from the blue line to boost the offense. Vladislav Gavrikov and Michael Anderson have anchored the top two defensive pairings, but the rest of the defense has struggled, leaving opponents with plenty of clear looks at the net.

Utah Hockey Club team news & key players

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz have led the top line with four goals and 11 assists combined, yet the remainder of the offense has struggled to keep pace. Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev and Ian Cole have stabilized the top two defensive pairings, but the rest of the defense has faltered, frequently leaving opponents with easy shots on goal. Goaltender Connor Ingram has faced challenges in the net, posting a .861 save percentage and a 3.82 goals-against average across 151 shots, with -5.7 goals saved above average.

Los Angeles Kings vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 01/01/24 Utah Hockey Club 3-2 Los Angeles Kings NHL

