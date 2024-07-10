Los Angeles FC vs New Mexico United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup game

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Los Angeles FC and New Mexico United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For the second time in franchise history, USL Championship Western Conference leader New Mexico United will play in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup when they lock horns against the current Major League Soccer Western Conference leader Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium.

New Mexico advanced past amateur side Lubbock Matadors in the third Round before recording one of the results of the fourth Round with a 4-2 victory against Real Salt Lake at Isotopes Park.

They then took down New York City FC II 3-0 in the Round of 16 to set up this tie with LAFC, who got past USL Championship's Las Vegas Lights FC and Loudoun United FC in the previous rounds.

The visitors are coming off the back of earning their 10th consecutive home victory in the USL Championship dating back to the 2023 season last Wednesday night with a 2-0 win against Orange County SC.

The hosts, meanwhile, earned a 2-1 victory against El Trafico rival the LA Galaxy last Thursday night in front of more than 70,000 fans at the Rose Bowl to move top of the Western Conference with their 13th win of the season.

Los Angeles FC vs New Mexico United kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs New Mexico United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LA will continue to be without Luis Muller, as he is struggling to recover from a hip injury, while Lorenzo Dellavalle has a torn ACL and will not return this season.

Cristian Olivera is unlikely to be available, with Uruguay in the semi-finals of the Copa America.

Star man Denis Bouanga has started both of LAFC's Open Cup games this season, demonstrating the club's commitment to the U.S. Open Cup. The Gabon international has produced 14 goals and nine assists in MLS to sit tied for second in the Golden Boot race.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Duenas, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga



Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga

New Mexico United team news

New Mexico will most likely deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, aiming to hinder the Black & Gold's deadly transition game, while also looking to surprise LAFC with counterattacks of their own.

Offseason recruit Marco Micaletto has been a key to New Mexico's consistency this season, recording one goal and three assists while leading the side with 24 chances created. His influence, whether as a deep-lying playmaker or higher up the field, could be crucial for the visitors.

New Mexico United possible XI: Tambakis; Gloster, Ryden, Seymore, Astorga; Houssou, Hernandez, Rivas; Micaletto, Hurst, Akele.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tambakis Defenders: Gloster, Bailey, Swartz, Herbert, Ryden, Suggs, Seymore, Zali, Maples Midfielders: Moar, Akale, Nava, Rivas, Harris, Bruce, Hernandez, Hamilton Forwards: Danladi, Reyes, Micaletto, Hurst

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

