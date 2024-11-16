Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Lions versus Jaguars 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) lock horn against the Detroit Lions (8-1) in an inter-conference clash on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville may have handed the reins to Mac Jones last week, but that didn't stop them from nearly pulling off a stunning upset against the Minnesota Vikings. While their offense managed just seven points, the defense did an admirable job of keeping Minnesota out of the end zone.

However, their defensive success might not hold up against a team as precise and productive as the Detroit Lions. The Lions had a rare off day on offense in Week 10, with quarterback Jared Goff throwing five interceptions. Even with those mistakes, Detroit still managed to secure the win. If the Lions can emerge victorious despite such struggles from Goff, they may very well be the most formidable team in the NFL right now. That's troubling news for the Jaguars as they prepare for this challenge.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 814 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

For the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff has thrown for 240 or more yards in four of his last six games. Although the 30-year-old quarterback had an uncharacteristically poor performance last week with five interceptions, he came through in the second half to secure the win. Goff’s season totals stand at 2,080 passing yards with a 16:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, slightly off his pace from last year.

The Lions boast a dynamic rushing attack led by Jahmyr Gibbs, who has eclipsed 100 yards in two of his last four contests, amassing 727 yards on the season. Complementing him is David Montgomery, a physical runner with 520 yards who can take over games when in rhythm.

Detroit’s receiving corps is equally dangerous, with Amon-Ra St. Brown contributing 524 yards, including 60 last week. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams returned from a two-game suspension and has recorded 415 receiving yards. The Lions’ offense has been a force, scoring 30 or more points in four of their last six games while averaging an impressive 366 yards per contest.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL S. LaPorta Tight End Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Davis Cornerback Questionable Hand A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Reeves-Maybin Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Trevor Lawrence remains sidelined due to a shoulder injury and missed last week’s game. He’s confirmed to be unavailable for this matchup as well. Lawrence has thrown for 2,004 yards this season with an 11:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In his absence, Mac Jones will take the reins under center. Jones had a tough outing last week, managing just 111 passing yards while throwing two interceptions. On the ground, Tank Bigsby has surpassed 100 rushing yards twice this season but is nursing an ankle injury sustained last week, leaving his status questionable. Bigsby has tallied 519 rushing yards, while Travis Etienne Jr. has contributed 298 yards to the ground game.

At wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr. has been held to 60 or fewer yards in four of his last five appearances. The rookie has accumulated 607 yards on the season but was limited in practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable. Despite these challenges, Jacksonville’s offense has shown flashes of potency, scoring at least 23 points in three of its last four outings and averaging 302 total yards per game.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Thomas Safety Questionable Hamstring T. Campbell Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist M. Smith Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle T. Bigsby Running Back Questionable Ankle T. Edmunds Safety Questionable Illness G. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder J. Hines-Allen Defensive End Questionable Shoulder A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed J. Jackson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed B. Thomas Wide Receiver Questionable Chest C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone E. Cleveland Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle A. Oruwariye Cornerback Injured Reserve Back B. Scherff Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Out Shoulder - AC Joint D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Hamstring B. Hance Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

