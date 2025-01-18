Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders NFL Divisional Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Lions versus Commanders NFL Divisional Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Detroit Lions are set to face the Washington Commanders in a highly awaited NFC Divisional Round clash at Ford Field on Saturday night.

The Lions head into this matchup as the NFC's top seed, boasting an impressive 15-2 record during the regular season. With their sights firmly set on a maiden Super Bowl appearance, Detroit is determined to capitalize on their stellar campaign.

On the flip side, the Commanders enter the contest riding a wave of momentum. After finishing the regular season with a solid 12-5 record, Washington secured a dramatic 23-20 Wild Card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Following a week of rest, Detroit’s offense receives a major boost with the return of bruising running back David Montgomery, who has recovered from a knee injury sustained in Week 15. Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who hurt his foot in the Lions’ Week 18 triumph over the Vikings, also participated fully in practice and looks set to feature. However, star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, sidelined since Week 6 with a broken leg, and defensive end Pat O’Connor are unlikely to suit up.

Washington, on the other hand, faces injury concerns in their linebacker corps. Rookie Jordan Magee is expected to miss out after aggravating a hamstring injury against Tampa Bay, while veteran Bobby Wagner is nursing an ankle problem and was absent from midweek practice.

Despite Detroit being the clear favorites to advance to the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders have defied the odds all season. With nothing to lose, they could prove to be dangerous underdogs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders NFL Divisional Round game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders NFL Divisional Round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions wrapped up their season with a commanding 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Although they led by just four points at halftime, Detroit pulled away late, scoring 21 unanswered points to seal the win. The Lions amassed 394 yards on offense while limiting Minnesota to 262, though turnovers were an issue, with Detroit losing the ball twice.

Jared Goff threw for 231 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while Jahmyr Gibbs ran rampant with 139 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Detroit’s victory secured them the NFC North title and the conference’s coveted top seed.

Before their finale against the Vikings, the Lions claimed high-scoring wins over the 49ers (40-34) and Bears (34-17). Their only losses this season came against Buffalo (48-42) and Tampa Bay (20-16). Detroit’s potent offense has averaged 33.2 points per game, with 263.2 passing yards and 146.4 rushing yards per outing. Meanwhile, their defense has allowed just 20.1 points per game.

Goff has completed 72.4% of his passes for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season. Gibbs has been a revelation in the ground game, rushing for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns. The return of Montgomery adds another dimension to Detroit’s already formidable backfield.

Lions injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Questionable Achilles K. Zeitler Guard Out Hamstring M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL E. Rakestraw Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. McNeill Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Jaw A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg M. Rodriguez Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Wingo Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee K. Dorsey Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. O'Connor Defensive Lineman Out Calf

Washington Commanders team news

Washington enters this matchup on the back of a thrilling last-second win over Tampa Bay. Trailing 17-13 heading into the final quarter, the Commanders rallied to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. They outgained the Buccaneers 350-284, won the turnover battle, and converted 8-of-15 third downs.

Jayden Daniels impressed with 268 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Terry McLaurin led the receiving corps with seven catches for 89 yards and a score.

The Commanders closed out the regular season on a six-game winning streak, bouncing back after consecutive losses to the Steelers, Eagles, and Cowboys. Their offense has averaged 28.5 points per game, combining 215.6 passing yards and 154.1 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they’ve conceded 23 points per game.

Daniels has been a dual-threat force, completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while also rushing for 891 yards and six scores.

Commanders injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Magee Linebacker Out Hamstring B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg D. Bada Defensive Tackle Questionable Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso T. Owens Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg C. Yankoff Tight End Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Walker Linebacker Questionable Illness A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin K. Allen Running Back Out Ankle H. Ndubuisi Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed J. Harris Defensive End Questionable Shoulder C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL

More NFL news and coverage