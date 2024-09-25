How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

As we approach the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season, the Montreal Canadiens (2-0) are gearing up to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1) this Thursday night at the Bell Centre. The puck is set to drop at 7:00 pm ET.

The Leafs lost 2-1 at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Ottawa Senators with the deciding goal coming from Zack Ostapchuk at 12:36 of the third period.

On the other hand, Michael Pezzetta bagged a brace, and the Canadiens blanked the struggling New Jersey Devils 3-0 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

Toronto Maple Leafs will take on Montreal Canadiens in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, September 26, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank in Toronto, Canada.

Date Thursday, September 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: SN, ESPN+

Local TV channel: RDS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news and players to watch

New head coach Craig Berube wasted no time evaluating his core players, including the Maple Leafs' top stars. While video analysis has its merits, Berube knows that nothing beats observing players in action—both on the ice and in the dressing room.

In the first preseason game, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies stayed intact as the top line. However, Berube decided to shuffle the rest of the roster to experiment with different line combinations.

Matthews, Marner, and Knies remained together throughout the game, reinforcing their position as the team's main offensive unit. Other lines saw William Nylander centering Max Domi and Calle Järnkrok, while John Tavares lined up with Max Pacioretty and Nikita Grebenkin. Jacob Quillan took the center spot between Easton Cowan and Ryan Reaves, though Cowan was moved around to several lines during the game.

However, it was Tavares and Pacioretty who stood out as the most consistent and productive duo, showing promising early chemistry. The Maple Leafs faced some goaltending struggles in their preseason opener, with neither Joseph Woll nor Matt Murray leaving a positive impression.

Montreal Canadiens team news and players to watch

Goaltender Quentin Miller was anticipated to be the starting netminder, but the only drafted goalie at rookie camp will be sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

The Canadiens will feature a lineup showcasing several of their top defensive prospects, with Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, and Adam Engstrom spearheading the defense for the home team. Both Hutson and Mailloux are vying for an NHL spot at the upcoming main training camp and will face the Leafs' top players on the first defensive pairing. Additionally, Hutson is expected to take on the role of the primary powerplay quarterback, a position many fans hope he will occupy during the regular season at some point in his rookie year.

On the forward lines, Owen Beck stands out as the only forward with a real shot at starting the NHL season, though we shouldn't overlook the contributions of his wingers, Sean Farrell and Emil Heineman. Similarly, Filip Mesar is slated to play center on the second line, flanked by Riley Kidney and Jared Davidson on the wings.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/07/24 Montreal Canadiens 2-4 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 03/10/24 Montreal Canadiens 2-3 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 10/12/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 Montreal Canadiens NHL 10/03/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 4-5 Montreal Canadiens NHL 10/01/23 Montreal Canadiens 1-3 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

More NHL news and coverage