How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to meet the San Antonio Spurs to start a highly anticipated NBA game on January 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Lakers average 111.8 points each game, which is 15th in the league. The Spurs average 111.3 points each game rank 18th and are just behind them.

The Spurs, on the other hand, allow 111.8 points per game, which is 13th best, while the Lakers allow 114.0 points per game, which is 19th best.

The Lakers have an impressive 47.3% field goal rate, which ranks them ninth, while the Spurs have an unimpressive 45.3% mark, which ranks them twenty-first.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs in an electrifying NBA game on January 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date January 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs play-by-play commentary on radio

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis scores 25.8 points each game, makes 51.9% of his field goal shots, and grabs 11.8 boards.

LeBron James adds to the Lakers' attack by dishing out 8.8 assists each game and completing 34.9 minutes per game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Christian Wood Knee injury Out SG, Jalen Hood-Schifino Hamstring injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.1 points, shoots 47.9% from the floor, and grabs 10.8 rebounds per game.

Chris Paul averages 29.1 minutes each game and dishes out 8.3 assists.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jeremy Sochan Back injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Lakers and the Spurs have encountered each other five times before. The Lakers have a slight advantage with four wins, which includes their most recent 119-101 win on November 28, 2024. The Spurs have competed well, especially in their close 120-115 loss on the 16th of November 2024, and their 129-115 victory in December 2023, but the Lakers have been more steady overall. Key Lakers players such as Anthony Davis along with LeBron James may need to keep leading their teams' offensive and defensive work to win the game. For the Spurs, Wembanyama's presence is still very important. The Lakers may be able to pull off another win if they keep up their high rate of field goals and the Spurs have trouble keeping up with how well they shoot. But the Spurs' toughness in close games, particularly the recent ones that were very close, shows that they can beat the Lakers if their players compete properly.

Date Results Nov 28, 2024 Lakers 119-101 Spurs Nov 16, 2024 Lakers 120-115 Spurs Feb 24, 2024 Lakers 13-118 Spurs Dec 16, 2023 Spurs 129-115 Lakers Dec 14, 2023 Lakers 122-119 Spurs

