How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings to open an NBA action on October 26, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings to open an NBA action on October 26, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Sacramento Kings score 115 points for each game and the Los Angeles Lakers score 110 points per game.

The Sacramento Kings have shown their power by collecting 38 rebounds as opposed to the Lakers' 46, showing the close battle on the boards.

The Kings are more efficient, though, as they had 21 assists compared to the Lakers' 22.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to clash with the Sacramento Kings in an epic NBA battle on October 26, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date October 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings play-by-play commentary on radio

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis has experienced a great game by scoring 36 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and blocking three shots.

Additionally, D'Angelo Russell has provided five assists.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Foot injury Out PF, Christian Wood Knee injury Out

Sacramento Kings team news

Domantas Sabonis's important block, making the defense stronger.

De'Aaron Fox is leading the offense very well by setting up 11 assists.

Keegan Murray is doing great with 11 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan has scored 26 points to lead his team.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Orlando Robinson MCL injury Day-to-Day PG, Devin Carter Shoulder injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

The upcoming game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers looks like it will be a tough one on the court. When these two teams have faced each other, the Kings have won four of the last five games. The Kings easily beat the Lakers by scores of 120–107, 130–120, and 125–110, showing how strong their offense is against them. High-scoring games are possible, as shown by the tight game on the 30th of October 2023, which ended 132-127 in the direction of the Kings. The Lakers did win their latest game, on the 12th of October 2023, by a score of 109–101, though, which shows that they can compete well when they're at their best. As both teams try to get going, the game will likely be fast-paced and competitive, and it could come down to the wire.

Date Results Mar 14, 2024 Kings 120-107 Lakers Mar 07, 2024 Kings 130-120 Lakers Nov 16, 2023 Kings 125-110 Lakers Oct 30, 2023 Kings 132-127 Lakers Oct 12, 2023 Lakers 109-101 Kings

