Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies to start a thrilling NBA clash on November 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Los Angeles aims to continue their five-game winning streak at home.

The Lakers are coming in with a 6-4 record overall, a perfect 5-0 record at home, and an average of 116.6 points each game.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies have a marginally better overall record (7-4), but they are 3-2 on the road and score 120.9 points per game, which is more than any other team.

However, the Grizzlies get more boards than the Lakers, getting 47.9 per game as opposed to 40.6 per game for the Lakers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the the Memphis Grizzlies in a highly anticipated NBA game on November 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

DateNovember 13, 202
Tip-off Time10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
VenueCrypto.com Arena
LocationLos Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Davis is scoring 31.2 points, and 10.4 rebounds, with 2.8 assists each game.

LeBron James comes in second with 23.2 points, and 8.9 assists, with 7.7 rebounds each game.

On defense, Austin Reaves adds 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks to his 18.7 points, and 5.2 assists, including 4.5 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
PF, Jarred VanderbiltFoot injuryOut
PF, Christian WoodKnee injuryOut

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Aldama scores 12.8 points, grabs 7.6 rebounds, and gives out 3.7 assists per game. He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game and shoots 47.5 percent from the field as well as 26.4 percent from three-point range.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scores 12.1 points, grabs 4.2 rebounds, and gives out 6.5 assists. He shoots 52.1 percent from the field as well as 43.8 percent from beyond the line, making an average of 1.3 three-pointers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 21.8 points, grabs 5.4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
SG, Desmond BaneOblique injuryOut
SG, Vince Williams Jr.Leg injuryOut

Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

Recent games between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies are usually close. The Lakers have won three of the last five games and the Grizzlies have won two. The Grizzlies won the most current game by a score of 131–114 on November 7th, 2024. But Los Angeles won two close games in April as well as March 2024, 123–120 and 136–124, respectively. This showed how versatile their scoring was and how perfectly they could handle tight situations. Memphis beat them by a score of 127–113 in January of 2024, however, the Lakers won by a score of 134–107 in November 2023. Both teams are performing successfully offensively, so this game could end up with a lot of goals. However, Los Angeles has been scoring better at home lately and has a higher win percentage during this stretch so they might have a small edge.

DateResults
Nov 07, 2024Grizzlies 131-114 Lakers
Apr 13, 2024Lakers 123-120 Grizzlies
Mar 28, 2024Lakers 136-124 Grizzlies
Jan 06, 2024Grizzlies 127-113 Lakers
Nov 15, 2023Lakers 134-107 Grizzlies

