How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics to start a high-voltage NBA battle on January 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Los Angeles aims to continue its three-game winning streak at home as they battle against Boston.

The Lakers have a solid home record of 15 wins and 6 losses. They are seventh across the Western Conference and average 26.4 assists each game. LeBron James leads his team with an amazing 9.0 assists each game.

Boston is doing great on the road, with a record of 15 wins and 5 losses. The Celtics are in fourth place within the Eastern Conference and are strong in rebounding, averaging 45.3 rebounds per game. Jayson Tatum leads the team with an average of 9.3 rebounds.

The Lakers are effective at scoring, with a shooting rate of 47.4%. This is 2.3% higher than the 45.1% shooting rate that Boston usually lets other teams achieve. The Celtics are strong at scoring, getting 117.7 points a game, which is 4.5 points higher than the 113.2 points that the Lakers allow.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Boston Celtics in an exciting NBA clash on January 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 3.5 assists, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks each game.

LeBron James has averaged 24.5 points per game over the past ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Knee injury Out PF, Christian Wood Knee injury Out

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 27.5 points every game and also gets 9.3 boards and 5.4 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis has an average of 15.5 points along with 6.5 rebounds per game, and he has a shooting percentage of 48.1% in his last 10 games.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jrue Holiday Shoulder injury Day-to-Day C, Al Horford Toe injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have each won two games. The Lakers won two out of the last three games they performed. On the second of February 2024, Los Angeles won 114-105, proving they can take charge of their game at home.

Boston has also shown they are strong, winning against the Lakers 126-115 on the 26th of December 2023, due to their powerful attack. The Celtics have often won tight games, like their two overtime victories in early 2023 as well as late 2022.

Both teams are great at scoring, and their star players perform well. This game might be decided by key moments, where Boston’s recent success on the road and Tatum’s leadership could give them a small advantage. The Lakers have been doing well at home, and Davis has been executing strongly in the paint, which could help them win.

Date Results Feb 02, 2024 Lakers 114-105 Celtics Dec 26, 2023 Celtics 126-115 Lakers Jan 29, 2023 Celtics 125-121 Lakers Dec 14, 2022 Celtics 122-118 Lakers Dec 08, 2021 Lakers 117-102 Celtics

