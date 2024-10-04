How to watch today’s LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The LA Clippers are set to face off against the Golden State Warriors to start a thrilling NBA Preseason game on October 05, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

In terms of points per game (PPG), the Warriors scored 117.8 per game while the Clippers scored 115.6 PPG.

Golden State scored 29.3 assists each game (APG), which is a lot more than the Clippers' 25.6 APG. This shows that they are better at moving the ball, which could help them get better looks on offense.

In addition, the Warriors got 46.7 per game (RPG), while the Clippers only collected 43.0 RPG.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors NBA preseason game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are ready to meet in an electrifying NBA Preseason game on October 05, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Stan Sheriff Center, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Date October 05, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Stan Sheriff Center Location Honolulu, Hawaii

How to watch LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LA Clippers team news

Kawhi Leonard scored 23.7 points each game (PPG) and gave out 3.6 assists for each game (APG).

The defense was led by Ivica Zubac, who grabbed 9.2 rebounds and blocked 1.2 shots per game.

LA Clippers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Mo Bamba Knee injury GTD SF, Kawhi Leonard Knee injury GTD

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry averaged 26.4 points per game (PPG) and 5.1 assists for each game (APG).

Brandin Podziemski helped by grabbing 5.8 rebounds for each game (RPG).

Trayce Jackson-Davis added to the Warriors' defense with 1.1 blocks for each game (BPG).

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Andrew Wiggins Illness GTD

LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Clippers won four of their last five meetings with the Golden State Warriors, showing how much better they are than them. The Clippers won their most recent game, on February 15, 2024, by a score of 130–125. This came after two close wins in December 2023, which included a 113–112 win on the third of December. During this time, the Warriors only beat the Clippers 120–114 on December 1, 2023. The Clippers' latest head-to-head wins might give them the belief to win another close game.

Date Results Feb 15, 2024 Clippers 130-125 Warriors Dec 15, 2023 Clippers 121-113 Warriors Dec 03, 2023 Clippers 113-112 Warriors Dec 01, 2023 Warriors 120-114 Clippers Mar 16, 2023 Clippers 134-126 Warriors

More NBA news and coverage