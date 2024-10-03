How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche.

With the preseason rapidly coming to a close and the regular season around the corner, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche face off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The Avalanche lost their fourth preseason game 6-1 to the Knights on Tuesday at Ball Arena after six unanswered goals and a game littered with penalties. The two sides will now reconvene in Las Vegas for a final tune-up before the official NHL action kicks off.

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Golden Knights will take on the Avalanche in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Thursday, October 3, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: NHLN

Local TV channel: SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche team news & players to watch

Vegas Golden Knights

Several Golden Knights players made a strong push for a roster spot in their 6-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Competing for a role on the fourth line, Zach Aston-Reese found the back of the net twice, while Tanner Pearson and Tanner Laczynski each contributed with goals. Laczynski also added an assist to his tally.

Brendan Brisson boosted his case for a roster position by scoring his first points of the preseason with a goal and an assist. The Knights, made up mostly of AHL talent, impressed against a Colorado lineup featuring stars like Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

Goaltender Akira Schmid shined in his second preseason game, making 27 saves. He conceded just one goal, a power-play strike by Jere Innala early in the contest. The Knights now hold a 3-1 record in the preseason.

Colorado Avalanche

Newcomer Jere Innala capitalized on a power play opportunity early in the first period, giving Colorado an immediate advantage. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both registered assists, indicating that their usual high-level performance is just around the corner.

Nikolai Kovalenko also impressed, showcasing excellent puck handling and applying pressure on both sides of the ice. His presence on the top line could signal what’s in store for the regular season, particularly in light of Valeri Nichushkin’s absence.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 02/10/24 Colorado Avalanche 1-6 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 15/04/24 Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 Colorado Avalanche NHL 11/01/24 Colorado Avalanche 3-0 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 05/11/23 Vegas Golden Knights 7-0 Colorado Avalanche NHL 06/10/23 Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 Colorado Avalanche NHL

