How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Sacramento Kings are ready to host the Dallas Mavericks to open thrilling NBA action on December 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. After Kyrie Irving scored 46 points in a tough 126-122 setback over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are 10-14 against teams from the Western Conference. They score 115.0 points a game on average and shoot 47.7% from the field, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have a 14-10 record within conference competition and are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are excellent at transition, scoring 16.3 fast-break marks per game, with Luka Doncic scoring 4.2 of those points.

Sacramento makes more field goals than Dallas, which makes 45.3% of defensive field goals. The difference is 2.4 points. Conversely, Dallas lets in 13.5 three-pointers per game, which is a little less than Sacramento's 14.6 three-pointers per game norm.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting NBA game on December 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California.

Date December 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Sacramento Kings team news

De'Aaron Fox scores 26.3 points a game for the Kings and shoots 48.1 percent from the field along with 80.1 percent from the free throw line.

Domantas Sabonis is a dominant player on the glass, grabbing 13.5 rebounds on average per game, which includes 3.6 offensive and 9.9 defensive rebounds.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Devin Carter Shoulder injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

Daniel Gafford scores 12.2 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds a game.

Kyrie Irving scores 24.6 points and gives 5 assists.

Dereck Lively II adds a strong force in the paint with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Dante Exum Wrist injury Out PG, Luka Doncic Calf injury Out

Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Sacramento Kings have won two of their last five games against the Dallas Mavericks, giving them a slight edge. The Mavericks won the most recent game, on the 30th of March 2024, by a score of 107–103. This was their second straight strong win, following a 132–96 win on the 27th of March 2024. But the Kings proved they can beat the Mavericks by beating them 120–115 on the 28th of January 2024, and 129–113 on the 20th of November 2023. The games have been very close, with high scores and close ends, like April 6, 2023, when the Mavericks won 123–119. With these outcomes, the game could be close. Both teams will probably speed things up and depend on key players like De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis for Sacramento, and Kyrie Irving for Dallas to decide the winner.

Date Results Mar 30, 2024 Mavericks 107-103 Kings Mar 27, 2024 Mavericks 132-96 Kings Jan 28, 2024 Kings 120-115 Mavericks Nov 20, 2023 Kings 129-113 Mavericks Apr 06, 2023 Mavericks 123-119 Kings

