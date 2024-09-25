How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Los Angeles Kings (0-1) will look to bounce back from the defeat in their NHL preseason opener when they take the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Kings second-string lost 3-2 in overtime to NHL debutants Utah Hockey Club on Monday night, while the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks in their first preseason game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

Los Angeles Kings will take on Vegas Golden Knights in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, September 25, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: NHLN, ESPN+

Local TV channel: SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Los Angeles Kings team news and players to watch

Los Angeles Kings opted not to play any of its stars against Utah. Forwards Jeff Malott and Alex Turcotte each scored. The net was shared by Erik Portillo, who made 14 saves on 16 shots, and Carter George, who stopped six of seven.

Vegas Golden Knights team news and players to watch

Second-line center William Karlsson was missing from Tuesday's practice, with recent addition Tanner Laczynski stepping in to center the line alongside captain Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that Karlsson was taking a maintenance day and will not participate in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Cassidy is uncertain about his availability beyond Wednesday's game.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 12/29/23 Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Los Angeles Kings NHL 11/09/23 Vegas Golden Knights 1-4 Los Angeles Kings NHL 10/29/23 Los Angeles Kings 3-4 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 10/08/23 Los Angeles Kings 4-7 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 09/28/23 Vegas Golden Knights 3-4 Los Angeles Kings NHL

