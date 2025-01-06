How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Sacramento Kings are set to face the Miami Heat to open a high-voltage NBA action on January 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Sacramento Kings are 17-19 overall and have a 9-12 record at home. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are 17-16 overall and have a 7-9 record away from home.

The Kings have a strong attack. They score 115.8 points a game, which is ninth in the league, and make 47.7% of their field goals, which is seventh best in the league.

The Heat, on the other hand, have trouble scoring. They average 111.1 points every game, which ranks them 21st, and their field goal rate is only 45.7%, which ranks them 20th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NBA battle between the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat will happen on January 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California.

Date January 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Sacramento Kings team news

Domantas Sabonis grabs 13.7 rebounds each game, which includes 3.8 boards on the offense and 9.9 boards on the defense.

Keegan Murray stops an average of 0.79 shots per game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, De'Aaron Fox Hip injury Out

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro scores 23.8 points each game on 47.5 percent shooting and an amazing 85.9 percent from the free throw line.

Bam Adebayo grabs 9.8 rebounds every game, including 2.4 offensive boards and 7.4 defensive boards.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Haywood Highsmith Personal Day-to-Day SG, Josh Richardson Heel injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat head-to-head record

The last five games between the Kings and the Heat have been very close, with the Heat capturing three of them. The Kings most recently won by a score of 111–110 on the fifth of November 2024, showing that they can compete well in close games. T

he Heat, on the other hand, had won all three previous games, including a 121-110 success on the 27th of February 2024, along with a 115-106 win on the first of February 2024. Before their win in November, the Kings' most recent win was on October 30, 2022, by a score of 119–113. This season, both teams have almost identical records.

The Kings' good offense and the Heat's tough style of play mean that this game might again fall into to the wire, with execution in the last few minutes likely deciding the winner.

Date Results Nov 05, 2024 Kings 111-110 Heat Feb 27, 2024 Heat 121-110 Kings Feb 01, 2024 Heat 115-106 Kings Nov 03, 2022 Heat 110-107 Kings Oct 30, 2022 Kings 119-113 Heat

More NBA news and coverage