Kansas City Current vs Seattle Reign: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A victory this weekend could put the Kansas City Current (7-0-4, 25 points, 2nd place) at the top of the NWSL table as they take on the Seattle Reign (2-8-1, 7 points, 13th place) at CPKC Stadium.

The Current are undefeated through the season's opening 11 matches, having gone 13 straight games without a defeat from the back-end of last season. They earned a 1-0 victory over the Utah Royals in Sandy last time out.

Seattle, meanwhile, sit in the unusual position of the penultimate place with just two wins and seven points (and a -9 goal differential) so far this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kansas City Current vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: CPKC Stadium

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Sunday, June 9, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Seattle Reign FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Veteran defender Elizabeth Ball was brought on from the bench against the Utah Royals after Gabrielle Robinson went down with an injury in the 26th minute. Coming in cold to a centre-back position, Ball was calm and collected as she anchored the backline to a clean sheet, while she also scored the winning goal to come away with the match ball. It's fair to say that she will be the first name on the team sheet here.

KC Current possible XI: Franch; Steigleder, Pedersen, Ball, Rodriguez; Feist, Hutton, Cooper; Chawinga, Lavogez, DiBernardo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Lauren Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign are dealing with a couple of injuries to key players. Jordyn Huitema's back issues will keep her off the pitch as well, while goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, who had to leave due to an injury in the 58th minute against Bay FC on April 14, is out with a knee issue. Back-up goalie Laurel Ivory has been the Reign's primary goalkeeper in Dickey's absence and could face a busy outing in between the sticks here.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory, Cook, Woodham, Barnes, Huerta, Fishlock, So-yun, James, Balcer, Latsko, Adames

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Weinert, Adames

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/05/24 Seattle Reign FC 0-0 Kansas City Current NWSL 19/08/23 Kansas City Current 1-0 Seattle Reign FC NWSL 11/06/23 Seattle Reign FC 2-1 Kansas City Current NWSL 24/10/22 Seattle Reign FC 0-2 Kansas City Current NWSL 18/07/22 Kansas City Current 1-0 Seattle Reign FC NWSL

Useful links