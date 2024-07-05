Juarez vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Juarez will welcome Atlas FC at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez stadium on Friday as they kick off their new Liga MX campaigns in the opening matchday of Apertura fixtures.

Both teams would like to put their woes from last campaign behind them, as the hosts failed to reach the playoffs in both Apertura and Clausura, while the visitors finished second-from-bottom in both phases.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Juarez vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: Friday, Jul 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Tijuana will be played at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Friday, July 5, 2024, with kick-off set at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Juarez and Tijuana will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, FS1, and FOX Deportes in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Juarez will be without the services of goalkeeper trio Ramon Pasquel, Francisco Nevarez, and Gonzalo Pelua, who will all continue on loan at USL Championship club El Paso Locomotive FC.

Agustin Urzi extends his loan at Racing Club in Argentina, while Cesar Lopez is the only new signing, joining on a year-long loan from Club Necaxa II.

FC Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Edson, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Castro, Villalpando, del Campo, Venegas, Garcia; Zaldivar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Atlas team news

Antonio Sanchez is set to line up in between the sticks for Atlas this week, with starting shot-stopper Camilo Vargas currently away representing Colombia at the Copa América.

Atlas will also be without the services of Colombian attacker Mauro Manotas, who is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until later this month. Leonardo Flores has joined on loan from Tigres UNAL, while defender Adrian Mora has been brought on loan from Toluca. Uros Djurdjevic has also been signed from Sporting Gijon for an undisclosed fee.

Atlas FC possible XI: Vargas; Dominguez, Robles, Nervo, Lozano; Marquez, Rocha, Garcia; Murillo, Aguirre, Fulgencio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/01/24 Atlas FC 2-1 FC Juárez Liga MX, Clausura 23/09/23 FC Juárez 1-2 Atlas FC Liga MX, Apertura 10/04/23 FC Juárez 1-1 Atlas FC Liga MX, Clausura 17/08/22 Atlas FC 0-1 FC Juárez Liga MX, Apertura 12/03/22 FC Juárez 1-2 Atlas FC Liga MX, Clausura

