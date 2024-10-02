How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames NHL Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames.

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are set to face off at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday as part of a preseason double-header before the 2024 NHL season kicks off.

Last time out, the Jets could not overcome Minnesota's seven-goal second period, ultimately succumbing 8-5 against the Wild in preseason action on the road, while Sam Honzek stuck home a beauty for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time

The Jets will take on the Flames in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: --

Local TV channel: --

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames team news

Winnipeg Jets team news and players to watch

Elias Salomonsson is getting a shot to prove himself with the Winnipeg Jets, despite being a 20-year-old who has yet to play significant hockey in North America. Head coach Scott Arniel isn't ready to make any decisions yet, with Sunday's deadline approaching, giving Salomonsson more time to showcase his skills.

He'll pair with Colin Miller on the left side against Calgary, a rare position for the right-handed Swede, as the Jets deal with injuries to Ville Heinola (ankle) and Logan Stanley (knee). Although Salomonsson had a shaky debut, Arniel saw promise in his performance against the Minnesota Wild. As Winnipeg's final two preseason games loom, Salomonsson has a few more chances to impress.

Calgary Flames team news and players to watch

Rookie Samuel Honzek kept his scoring streak alive on Monday with an impressive short-handed goal, helping the Calgary Flames secure a 4-3 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken.

The 19-year-old Slovakian, Calgary’s 2023 first-round pick (16th overall), now leads the NHL preseason scoring charts with seven points (two goals) in five games.

Brayden Pachal, Blake Coleman, and Nazem Kadri — who netted the game-winner on a slick pass from Andrei Kuzmenko — also found the back of the net for Calgary (5-0-1), which remains unbeaten in regulation.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Winnipeg Jets 5-2 Calgary Flames NHL 02/20/24 Calgary Flames 6-3 Winnipeg Jets NHL 10/12/23 Calgary Flames 5-3 Winnipeg Jets NHL 10/03/23 Calgary Flames 5-4 Winnipeg Jets NHL 09/28/23 Winnipeg Jets 2-3 Calgary Flames NHL

