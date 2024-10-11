How to watch today's Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre on Friday night.

The Blackhawks have shown they still have plenty of challenges to overcome, as their season opener highlighted their struggles. They suffered a tough 5-2 defeat against the Utah hockey team, finding themselves in an early 3-0 deficit that they couldn’t dig their way out of.

Meanwhile, the Jets made a powerful statement by dismantling the defending Western Conference champion, Edmonton Oilers, with a dominant 6-0 victory at Rogers Place. From the first puck drop, they seized control of the game and didn’t let up, leaving the Oilers and their fans stunned in their own arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Center, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date Friday, October 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Center Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CHSN, TSN3

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

How to listen to live commentary of Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Winnipeg Jets team news & key players

Injury Report: David Gustafsson (lower body) is questionable. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed, on IR), Ville Heinola (ankle, on IR), and Logan Stanley (knee, on IR) are all out.

The Winnipeg Jets had a flawless outing, with their third line delivering in a big way. Mason Appleton led the charge with a goal and two assists, while Nino Niederreiter contributed two assists of his own. Adam Lowry also chipped in with a goal and two assists, helping the line end the night with a combined total of two goals and six assists.

On the top line, Mark Scheifele guided the offense with a goal and two assists, and Kyle Connor added an assist. Defensively, Josh Morrissey dished out two assists, and Neal Pionk added another to his stat sheet. The Jets’ power play was on point, converting on two out of three opportunities.

Between the pipes, Connor Hellebuyck was exceptional, turning aside all 30 shots he faced, and shutting down one of the league’s most potent offenses. As the Jets prepare to face the Blackhawks, Hellebuyck will need to keep up his sharp performance against a team that has struggled to find its groove.

Chicago Blackhawks team news & key players

Injury Report: Laurent Brossoit (right knee, on IR) and Artyom Levshunov (right foot, on IR) are both out.

The Chicago Blackhawks managed to put two goals on the board, but their defensive woes were on full display as they allowed five goals, leading to a tough defeat. Petr Mrazek was in net and stopped 22 of the 26 shots that came his way.

Rookie sensation Connor Bedard made a splash by setting an NHL milestone as just the third teenager in Blackhawks history to rack up multiple points in a season-opening game. He wrapped up the night with two assists, fired five shots on goal, delivered a hit, and even blocked a shot. The highly-touted 2023 first overall pick aims to build on this strong performance as he enters his sophomore season, with many expecting this rising star to keep soaring.

Nick Foligno and Teuvo Teravainen each found the back of the net, but their efforts fell short. For the Blackhawks to come out on top in their next matchup, their defensive play will need a significant upgrade.

Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 02/24/24 Blackhawks 2-3 Jets NHL 01/12/24 Jets 2-1 Blackhawks NHL 12/28/23 Blackhawks 2-1 Jets NHL 12/03/23 Jets 3-1 Blackhawks NHL 02/12/23 Jets 4-1 Blackhawks NHL

