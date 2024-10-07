How to watch today’s Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Utah Jazz are ready to clash with the Houston Rockets to open an exciting NBA Preseason battle on October 07, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Utah Jazz have a good start to the season with a 1-0 record and a perfect 1-0 home record as they get ready for a clash with the Houston Rockets. The Jazz's offense has been great. They average 115.7 points for each game (PPG).

On defense, they will face the Rockets, who have the same number of rebounds as the Jazz (45.5 per game), even though they have a lower PPG (114.3).

The Jazz also make more passes than the Rockets, with 27.2 assists each game (APG) compared to 24.8 APG for the Rockets.

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz will take on the Houston Rockets in a highly anticipated NBA Preseason clash on October 07, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date October 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets live on:

Streaming service: FuboTV

Utah Jazz team news

Collin Sexton averages 18.7 points for each game (PPG) as well as 4.9 assists for each game (APG).

John Collins gets in 8.5 rebounds for each game (RPG) to make the team stronger in the frontcourt.

Walker Kessler is a great defender who averages 2.4 blocks for each game (BPG).

Utah Jazz Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Patty Mills Rest GTD

Houston Rockets team news

Alperen Sengün averages 21.1 points for each game (PPG) along with 9.3 rebounds each game (RPG).

Fred VanVleet, who averages 8.1 assists and 0.8 blocks per game, helps the offense.

Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The past five meetings between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets point to a fiercely competitive game as they get ready for action. In their most recent game, on the 12th of April 2024, the Jazz beat the Rockets by a score of 124–121, showing how good they are at scoring in close games. Before that, though, the Rockets had the upper hand. They won three of the previous five games, including a huge 147–119 win on the 24th of March 2024, when their offensive power was on full show. The games have had a lot of points and were very close. On January 21, 2024, the Rockets won a nail-biter 127–126. Recent games between them have been back and forth, so fans anticipate another exciting fight where both teams will attempt to gain dominance and take charge of the game.

Date Results Apr 12, 2024 Jazz 124-121 Rockets Mar 30, 2024 Rockets 101-100 Jazz Mar 24, 2024 Rockets 147-119 Jazz Jan 21, 2024 Rockets 127-126 Jazz Jan 06, 2023 Jazz 131-114 Rockets

